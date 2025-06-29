LA Lakers superstar LeBron James exercised his $52.6 million player option in the last year of his contract, which would keep him with the team for the next season. While the Lakers' star has faced criticism, especially from fans for not opting out and taking a smaller salary, James' decision might have a bigger meaning for his career.

Moreover, the Lakers have some crucial free agency decisions to make, most importantly address the lack of length on the roster. James' decision has impacted the Lakers' leverage in the trade market this offseason.

With that in mind, here are three crucial things to know about James' decision on his contract.

3 things you need to know about LeBron James opting into $52.6 million player option

#1 LeBron James can retire after this season

LeBron James would be in the last season of his NBA contract, becoming a free agent next season. However, there is a serious consideration to make that the legendary player could very well retire next season.

The Lakers' star is not in his prime anymore and will turn 41 in six months. He has been clear about his retirement and has previously said that he doesn't have much time left in his career.

The Lakers are James' third team. He has already been criticized for 'team hopping.' With James' legacy already set and having made his life in Los Angeles, he perhaps knows that the best goodbye to the sport would be in the Lakers jersey.

Don't be surprised if the greatest player of this generation decides to hang up his boots after he exhausts his current NBA contract

#2 LeBron James continues to control his future with his no-trade clause intact

At this stage of his career, LeBron James knows the brutal business part of the NBA. We've recently seen the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks trading their superstar players. With new ownership in place, despite his greatness, they might decide to move in another direction.

The Laker star knows how to control his future. One of the reasons that he perhaps decided to opt out of his contract was because he has a no-trade clause. The four-time champion has never been traded from a team, which would perhaps not be a great look for his career.

#3 The Lakers won't have NTMLE access if Dorian Finney-Smith opts in or re-signs on a similar contract

After LeBron James opted into his contract, the Lakers are in a tough situation with Dorian Finney-Smith. Last year, the Lakers gave up a lot to acquire Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets. Smith has a player option in his contract that he can exercise, and he has until Sunday to make that decision.

If Finney-Smith opts out of his contract, he could go out and look for other options and get bigger suitors in the market, which might not work in the Lakers' favor. However, if he decides to opt in or re-signs with the team on a similar contract, the Lakers would have only $5.7 million in Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception.

If he decides to opt out of his contract, it will provide the Lakers with a bigger $14.1 million Mid-Level Exception, allowing the team to sign other role players in free agency. Finney-Smith has to make his decision by Sunday, June 29.

