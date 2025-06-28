"Most selfish player of all time": Fans at odds over LeBron James’ decision to decline pay cut and pick up $53M Lakers option

NBA fans reacted to the news that LeBron James is picking up his player option and not taking a pay cut for next season. The LA Lakers star has been with the Lakers since 2019, but has never picked up the player option to become a free agent since wearing the Lakers uniform.

In the last year of his contract, James will take his $53 million player option and remain with the team for the next season. After a first-round exit, the Lakers were expected to bring in some great players around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. However, the four-time NBA champion not taking the pay cut could make things a bit difficult for the Lakers.

James' decision didn't go down well with fans, and many blasted him for the move, branding him a selfish player.

"LeBron might be the most selfish player of all time," one fan said. "This is the reason he has 3 rings in 22 years of play despite team hopping while being the "GOAT.""

The Truth @TruthBerner34 LINK LeBron might be the most selfish player of all time. This is the reason he has 3 rings in 22 years of play despite team hopping while being the "GOAT"

Citing his billionaire status, a fan was surprised by the refusal to take a pay cut of a few million.

"This is where he lost me. 40 year old billionaire that wants Luka to rot with him until he retires."

F ᴸᵘᵏᵃ✨💫 @FlukaTime LINK This is where he lost me. 40 year old billionaire that wants Luka to rot with him until he retires

However, there were also some fans who defended the Lakers' star, with one commenting that James deserved way more than what he was currently being paid. Others suggested Michael Jordan wouldn't have taken a pay cut either.

"Jordan wouldn't miss a shot to give some kids some free shoes. Stop bi****** lmao."

DilinPlayz @DilinPlayz LINK Jordan wouldn't miss a shot to give some kids some free shoes. Stop bitching lmao

"LeGOAT deserves 100M a year..he’s definitely taking a paycut with this chump change salary."

LeGOAT James @LBJgoat_talk LINK LeGOAT deserves 100M a year..he’s definitely taking a paycut with this chump change salary

One fan ranked Michael Jordan over LeBron James, dubbing the Lakers star as "uncompetitive."

"The most uncompetitive GOAT we have. Give me Jordan everyday of the week."

A Different Conversation @BuiltDifferentP LINK The most uncompetitive GOAT we have. Give me Jordan everyday of the week.

Others doubted his commitment to winning:

"LeGM is not serious about winning another championship."

TSLAKRZ @TSLAKRZ LINK LeGM is not serious about winning another championship

Former NBA player wants LeBron James to retire

LeBron James graced the NBA with some of the greatest highlights for over two decades. However, after last season, it is hard to deny that he has lost some of his athleticism, and he is not the same LeBron fans grew up watching.

Former NBA player Jeff Teague said he wanted James to retire because he couldn't handle his favorite player looking average. Here's what he said on the "Club 520 Podcast" this week:

"You know Bron is my favorite all-time player man, but, I am tired of him man...I seen somebody block his shot last year and I was like "yeah Bron, I am tired bro.' ...I just never want to look at Bron like I had to look at [Michael Jordan] when he was with the Wizards.

"I want it to look always easy. Like, it don't look as easy. It started to make me forget how good he was like sometimes I got to go watch highlights when he was in Cleveland, in Miami."

Retirement is still not something that LeBron James is reportedly ready for just yet; however, he has made it clear that he doesn't have much time left in his career. Given his contract ends after next season, perhaps the legendary star will think of making a decision focused around that time.

