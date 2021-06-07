3 things Utah Jazz must do to beat the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Semi-finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers will take on the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semi-finals, with Game 1 scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The Clippers booked a ticket to the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs with a seven-game series win over the Dallas Mavericks, while the Jazz reached the semis after completing a gentleman's sweep of the 8th seed Memphis Grizzlies.

3 tactics that can help the Utah Jazz overcome the challenge of the LA Clippers in the Western Conference semi-finals

Both the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz have balanced rosters along with stars who can take over the game in the closing moments. The Jazz made the playoffs on the back of an NBA-best 51-20 record in the regular season, while the LA Clippers finished in 4th place in the standings, which shows how consistent the two teams have been since the start of the year.

Despite their post-season struggles over the last few years, the Jazz certainly possess the ability to dispatch this star-studded LA Clippers side. Here are three things Quin Snyder's men must do to reach the Western Conference finals.

#3 Play tight defense on the perimeter

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

The Utah Jazz will have to be wary of the LA Clippers' shooting prowess, considering Kawhi Leonard and co. finished first in three-point shooting percentage in the regular season (41%). Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard are all efficient shooters who can make teams pay from the deep. Don't forget Paul George, who has been one of the best shooters in the league since his debut.

The Clippers are the first team in NBA history with 20+ threes in a Game 7.



(Submitted by @DeePee30)

The LA Clippers are coming off a 20-43 (46.5%) three-point shooting performance against the Mavericks, and the Utah Jazz will have to ensure that they don't give the Clippers shooters an inch to operate with.

#2 Build pressure on the LA Clippers by winning on away court

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

In the series between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, the former ended up losing 3 out of their 4 home games, with the exception of Game 7. The LA Clippers looked under incredible pressure while playing at their home arena, and that is where the Utah Jazz can capitalize on.

The LA Clippers also have a penchant for losing their nerve on the biggest occasion, as was seen in last season's Western Conference semi-finals, when they blew a 3-1 lead to lose to the Denver Nuggets. If the Utah Jazz can pile on the pressure early and get a few away wins, it could be game over for the LA Clippers.

#3 Don't let Kawhi Leonard take over games

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has had some memorable performances in the playoffs in his career, both with San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. His knack for playing brilliant basketball on both ends of the floor in the postseason is almost unrivaled, and his two championships and 2 Finals MVPs prove just that.

Kawhi Leonard today:



28 PTS

10 REB

9 AST

4 STL

0 TOV

10-15 FG



He is the 2nd player with a 25/10/5 game on 0 turnovers in a Game 7 since 1983. The other was Kobe Bryant in 2002.

The Dallas Mavericks didn't have an answer for Kawhi Leonard in Games 6&7, which ultimately led to them losing the series. The Utah Jazz do have a solid defender in Royce O'Neale, who is often tasked with guarding the best forward/guard on the other team. O'Neale will have to ace the Kawhi Leonard assignment, or it could be curtains for the Utah Jazz.

