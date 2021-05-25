3 things Utah Jazz must improve on ahead of Game 2 against Memphis Grizzlies | 2021 NBA playoffs 

Despite being the favorites, the Utah Jazz fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in game one of the Western Conference playoffs. The scoreline read 109-112, as Memphis Grizzlies guards Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant wreaked havoc against a subpar Utah Jazz defense.

The Utah Jazz desperately missed the services of star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who was expected to start but was given a red flag by the medical staff moments before the game.

3 key areas in which the Utah Jazz will have to refine themselves in order to level the series with the Memphis Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz were one of the most balanced teams in the regular season, as they had the 3rd best offense and 4th best defense. However, they looked a completely different side on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, losing control in key moments of the game.

They are still the side that finished with the best overall record of the regular season, and here are three things they can improve on going into Game 2 -

#3 - Shoot better from 3-point range

The Utah Jazz finished 4th in 3-point shooting in the league during the regular season, making a solid 39% of their attempts from downtown. But Game 1 was a different story, as the Jazz combined to shoot a dismal 12/47 from the deep, making just 25.5% of their 3-point field goal attempts.

Mike Conley and Georges Niang were the main culprits, as the duo made just 4 of their 17 threes. Head coach Quin Snyder emphasizes the importance of three-point shooting, and he will be expecting his team to be more efficient from behind the arc in Game 2.

#2- Improve their perimeter defense

Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz

Royce O'Neale's role with the Utah Jazz is quite straight forward - Quin Snyder has entrusted him with the job of guarding the opposition's best perimeter player on defense and playing as an off-the-ball shooting threat on offense.

Royce O'Neale failed his assignment in Game one, as both Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a win. Brooks scored 31 points on 50% shooting from the field, while grabbing 7 rebounds. Morant was influential as well, scoring 26 points and making 11 out of his 21 shot attempts.

O'Neale will have to play tighter defense in Game 2, and not give an inch to the player he is guarding. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will also need to step up in that regard, or the Utah Jazz could see themselves staring down a 2-0 deficit.

#1- Reduce turnovers

Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz

One of the biggest reasons behind the Utah Jazz going down in game one was their tendency to commit turnovers in key moments, which eventually led to their downfall. The Jazz committed 14 turnovers in total, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson majorly being the guilty party with 4 each.

The postseason requires teams to use the ball in a more judicious manner, and the Jazz will certainly need to do so in Game 2 if they want to level things up ahead of the trip to Memphis.

