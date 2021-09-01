3 ways in which Andre Iguodala could boost Golden State Warriors' championship chances next season

After two seasons with the Miami Heat, Andre Iguodala made the decision to return to the Golden State Warriors, where he eventually plans on ending his career. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP was recently part of the Miami Heat squad that was defeated by the Lakers in the bubble finals, which marked his sixth Finals appearance.

Andre Iguodala was originally drafted by Philadelphia 76ers as the ninth overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, and has since led an illustrious 17-year career across teams like Philadelphia, Denver, Golden State and Miami. His career numbers stand at 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.45 steals, in a grand total of 1,192 games (784 starts).

Andre Iguodala's signing with the Golden State Warriors has been considered nothing more than a homecoming event to end things full circle. But the fact that he can still be a valuable asset to any NBA lineup is being drastically overlooked.

With Klay Thompson coming back next season and Stephen Curry rolling like he just did, Iggy could be the difference maker for the Golden State Warriors. Let's dive deeper and point out three major ways in which Andre Iguodala can heavily impact the Golden State Warriors' title hopes during the upcoming season.

#1 Andre Iguodala knows knows how to play the Golden State Warriors brand of basketball

His last stint with the Warriors saw five consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

Andre Iguodala is revered and loved by Curry, Thompson and Green, and knows the Warriors' system inside out. Citing the Golden State Warriors' underwhelming showing this past season despite Curry's fireworks, the Dubs are in serious need of someone who is as intuitive at making Steve Kerr-styled plays as Iggy.

He knows how to utilize the greatest shooters in the world as well as space the floor out with his streaking three-ball and flashy handles. He can be a problem in transition, with Curry and Thompson running the flanks.

He is always looking to make extra passes to get his team the best shot available on the floor. And when push comes to shove, his perimeter shooting has always stepped up. All of this is exactly the kind of extra fuel that the Golden State Warriors need in order to get back to where they belong.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar