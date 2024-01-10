3 ways in which OG Anunoby has made New York Knicks better

To ring in the New Year, the New York Knicks made changes to their roster by trading for defensive stalwart OG Anunoby. Of course, they had to give up some major assets as well, sending former third-overall pick RJ Barrett and their sixth man Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors.

The true value of a trade may not be seen immediately but so far, it has propelled the Knicks forward in a major way. Since acquiring Anunoby, they have been winners of five straight, showing that his acquisition is a definite positive.

Here are three ways in which Anunoby helped the Knicks improve.

3 ways OG Anunoby has made the New York Knicks better

#1. He improves the Knicks defense

OG Anunoby has always been a talented defender. He proved this by being the league's leader in steals last season and being named to the NBA's All-Defensive second team. With his acquisition, the Knicks addressed one of their glaring weaknesses: stopping their opponents.

Before the trade, the Knicks were 14th in the league in defensive rating with 113.5. However, in their last five games, they have jumped to number one with a rating of 100.2, which is 7.2 points higher than the next team, the New Orleans Pelicans (107.4).

The Knicks' sudden improvement is a direct result of the talents and the effort of Anunoby on the defensive end.

#2. His playstyle means his teammates get more chances

Immanuel Quickley had a real chance at winning the Sixth Man of the Year award before the trade. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett was doing decently as a third option behind Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. However, having the four of them on the same roster generated a problem: the lack of chances for other players.

For reference, Barrett attempted 14.9 field goals per game, while Quickley had 11.2. With them being replaced by Anunoby, who has only averaged 10.2 attempts with the Knicks so far, the team will be able to create more chances for other players.

Namely, reliable perimeter scorers like Donte DiVincenzo and Quentin Grimes and players who log heavy minutes like Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and Isaiah Hartenstein only average under seven field goal attempts per contest.

The Knicks' offensive rating has increased from 117.6 to 120.0 ever since Barrett and Quickley were traded.

#3. His playstyle complements Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle better

OG Anunoby is a 3-and-D wing who does not need the ball in his hands. However, its impact on Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson's playstyle is something that also needs to be talked about.

Since the trade, Brunson has increased his assists per game average to 8.8. An increase of over two assists per game before the Anunoby acquisition.

Meanwhile, for Randle, his scoring average has climbed to 28.2 ppg. He has also improved his efficiency, going from 47.3% from the field and 29.3% from downtown pre-Anunoby to 49.0% field goal and 35.7% with him on the team.

Simply put, the Knicks offense has flowed better since Anunoby's arrival. Four of the top five players in +/- in the last five games are from the Knicks.