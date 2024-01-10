5 NBA players with highest plus-minus in 5 games ft. OG Anunoby and Jayson Tatum

The NBA now uses so many ways to measure a player's efficiency, including their plus-minus. Fans who have looked at a box score will have seen that each player who stepped on the court will have this statistic and might have wondered what it means. To fans who are unclear on what a plus-minus is, it's a measurement of how they affected their team's, and to some extent, their opponent's scoring.

For example, if a player checks into the game and their team outscores the opponent by 10 points while they are on the court, they receive +10 to this stat. On the other hand, if a player checks in and the opposing team outscores them by five, they get a -5.

Here are the five players with the best plus-minus in their last five games.

5 NBA players with the highest plus-minus in their last five games

#5, Julius Randle (16.6 +/-)

Julius Randle's plus-minus in his last five games has been 16.6.

Julius Randle is helping lead the New York Knicks (22-15) to what is shaping up to be a fantastic season. He is averaging 24.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 4.8 apg, but his production has been even better in their last five games, all wins.

He has been the Knicks' No. 1 scorer in their last five contests, upping his production to 28.2 ppg with an efficient 49.0% shooting.

#4, Jayson Tatum (21.3 +/-)

Jayson Tatum is the sole non-Knicks player on the list.

There is no doubt that the Boston Celtics (28-8) have one of the league's most loaded rosters, especially with their starting five, which consists of guys who are all worthy of All-Star consideration.

However, their clear leader has been Jayson Tatum, throughout the season, he has led his team in points (27.5 ppg) and rebounds (8.7 rpg) and is third in assists (4.5 apg). In the last five games, he has become even more unstoppable on offense, averaging 30.8 ppg and 5.3 apg. He has also averaged a double-double with 10.3 rpg.

#3, Jalen Brunson (22.0 +/-)

Jalen Brunson's playmaking has helped the Knicks.

The Knicks have looked unstoppable recently thanks to their retooled roster. Jalen Brunson has been their leader in scoring throughout the season with 25.6 ppg, but this has seen a marginal drop to 24.2 in their last five contests.

However, he has increased his assists per game which was at 6.4 all season but at 8.8 in the last five. It appears that his increased focus on creating for his teammates has helped them reach a new level.

#2, OG Anunoby (22.2 +/-)

OG Anunoby was recently traded from the Raptors.

The New York Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in what could be interpreted as a move to improve their perimeter defense. So far, this move has worked out for both his new team and Anunoby personally.

Anunoby has played exactly five games for the Knicks and has been efficient. He's only scored 14.2 ppg, but he's made 54.9% of his attempts from the field and 45.5% from downtown. He has also been doing well on defense with 1.4 steals per outing. His two-way performance has led him to do better than both Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson in plus-minus.

#1, Isaiah Hartenstein (25.0 +/-)

Isaiah Hartenstein has led the league in plus-minus in the last five games.

Yet another Knicks player in the top five in plus-minus in the last five contests, this is because the team has gone undefeated since trading for Anunoby. Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein is not the team's biggest star, but he has been vital to their recent success.

He has made 70.4% of his field goal attempts and has grabbed 13.6 rpg in the last five contests, but his contributions don't end there. Hartenstein has also been on a tear defensively with averages of 2.4 steals and 2.6 blocks. With these stats, it's no wonder that he has led the Knicks league in plus-minus in the last five games.