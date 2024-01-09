"Him or Donovan Mitchell": Stephen A. Smith advises Knicks to go after All-Star guard to support Jalen Brunson's defensive frailties

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been impressed by the New York Knicks since they acquired two-way forward OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. However, according to the longtime Knicks fan, New York still needs to make additional moves to be a legitimate NBA title contender.

During a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith commended the Knicks for starting 4-0 with Anunoby. He highlighted their impressive wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. He also noted how improved the team’s defense and offensive spacing looks with Anunoby.

However, Smith then pointed out how four Eastern Conference teams are arguably still better than New York. Smith named the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat as two teams that can “take the Knicks out.”

Additionally, he referred to Philadelphia and the Milwaukee Bucks as two “question-mark teams” with superior No. 1 options (Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo).

According to Smith, the Knicks can increase their title chances by cashing in on their future draft picks and landing a true No. 1 option.

“At some point in time, you gotta pull the trigger and you gotta get a bonafide No. 1 scoring option,” Smith said.

“Jalen Brunson should not be your No. 1 option. … Julius Randle shouldn’t be your No. 2 option. They need to get a No. 1 option with Jalen Brunson as the No. 2, with Julius Randle needing to be a No. 3 option. That’s what they need to do.”

The ESPN analyst named Cleveland Cavaliers star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell as his top trade target. However, he added that Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray would also be a respectable acquisition that could boost New York's backcourt defense.

“I think it’s a Donovan Mitchell,” Smith said.

“Not a Zach LaVine, not a Dejounte Murray — even though I think Dejounte Murray would be a good acquisition for the New York Knicks because since he has more size than a Jalen Brunson, him in a backcourt with Jalen Brunson at the off-guard spot, capable of subbing for Jalen at the 1 when Jalen goes to the bench, I think would be good.

“It’s one of the two, him or Donovan Mitchell, but I prefer Donovan Mitchell.”

Mitchell and Murray have both been connected to New York in trade rumors, with Murray viewed as the more likely player to be dealt this season. However, it’s unclear if either Cleveland or Atlanta would be interested in a trade centered around draft picks.

Are Donovan Mitchell and Dejounte Murray good trade targets for the Knicks?

Through 27 games, Donovan Mitchell has once again been one of the league’s top scorers this season. He is averaging 27.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 3.1 3-pointers per game on 45.5% shooting.

Mitchell, 27, has a guaranteed $68.6 million remaining on his deal this season and next, with a $37.1 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, many reports have suggested that he wants to play in New York, making him a relatively safe trade target.

As for Dejounte Murray, he has once again served as a complementary option to Hawks star point guard Trae Young this season. Through 35 games, he is averaging 20.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.4 spg and 2.3 3pg on 46.7% shooting.

Murray, 27, is owed a guaranteed $100.8 million until the end of the 2026-27 season and has a $31.6 million player option for the 2027-28 season. So, the Knicks would be committing a considerable amount of cash to Murray if they acquire him. However, given his age and his ability to play off-ball, he should be another low-risk trade target for New York.

