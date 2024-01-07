Where does Crypto.com Arena's incredible $5,000,000 tunnel suite package rank among NBA luxury experiences? Closer look at Lakers package details

The Crypto.com Arena, the home of the LA Lakers, arguably provides the best NBA game experience a fan would ever want. Home to some of the greatest basketball stars, the arena is a common sighting for stars from all across the globe.

However, even better is the tunnel suit experience. The luxury tunnel suite provides the experience of a lifetime. According to Joe Pompliano on X, the Crypto.com Arena’s tunnel suit package is worth $5 million annually.

The annual $5 million subscription has 12 tickets included in the package. The subscription also gives access to garage parking and access to the players’ entrance.

Moreover, the ultimate experience of luxury includes having a personal chef and a bartender to cater to the subscriber. The subscription also includes tickets to all events, including NBA, NHL, concerts and other events that take place in the arena.

The Lakers' luxury suit experience is top-notch in the league. While other teams provide more tickets, around 16 to 24, the luxury experience barely matches the Lakers'.

The Miami Heat has similar amenities like the Lakers. Their suite provides accommodation for 18-80 people at once, including personal butler services, garage access and appearances from Heat players.

The New York Knicks provide various levels of suit experiences that provide an unbeatable game experience of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers games.

The Knicks also provide locker room experience for fans. The Barclays Center has a luxury suite that provides accommodation for 10-70 people. The suite is just 25 rows away from the court.

The Lakers' tunnel suit ranks No. 1 in terms of fan experience in the arena. It's difficult to beat the Crypto.com Arena, considering that it's full most of the season, the luxury experience is top-notch, and celebrities are a common sight in the building.

NBA teams' luxury suits ranked ft Lakers

The Madison Square Garden, Houston Rockets’ Toyota Center and the Golden State Warriors' Oracle Arena have the most expensive suites in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Barclays Center, the Denver Nuggets’ Pepsi Center arena and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Wells Fargo Center are the most affordable ones.

The Warriors' suite booking per game goes as high as $30,000, compared to the second highest ones at the Knicks, which go for as high as $25,000. Rockets' upper-level suite reaches up to $14,000.

Usually, the luxury suites in the NBA range from $2000 and go as high as $30,000. The Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns and the Nets have A and B level suites, with the prices ranging from $2000-5000.

Some of the NBA teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks provide a single private suite. The price for these suites goes up to $10,000.

Other teams with expensive suites are the Utah Jazz ($10,000), Toronto Raptors ($12,000), San Antonio Spurs ($10,000), OKC Thunder ($15,000), New Orleans Pelicans ($10,000) and Detroit Pistons ($10,000).

The Lakers have three suite levels, ranging from A to C. Their suite starts from $2,800 and goes as high as $6000.