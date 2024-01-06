Lakers’ superfan Halsey flexes $7,566 Rolex while enjoying courtside date with beau Avan Jogia at Crypto.com Arena

The LA Lakers stayed home for another game at Crypto.com Arena, but this didn't prevent them from suffering another loss, this time to the Memphis Grizzlies (127-113). Games at Crypto.com Arena attract a lot of celebrities and Friday's game vs. the Grizzlies was no exception.

Lakers' superfan and famous singer Halsey was in attendance with her boyfriend, Canadian actor and singer Avan Jogia. A Halsey fan page on X posted images of the couple sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena, with Halsey flexing her Rolex, while showing her support for the 17-time NBA champions.

It appears the Rolex is quite expensive and costs $7,566, according to the official website of Rolex.

LeBron James reacts to Ricky Rubio's retirement, Lakers losing another game

LeBron James was disappointed after the Lakers' home defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the LA franchise, which fell to 17-19 in the West standings and outside the play-in spots.

The Lakers have now lost eight of their past 10 NBA games and their free fall continues after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament on Dec. 9.

LeBron James spoke with media about the team's current struggles as well as the NBA retirement announcement of veteran guard Ricky Rubio. Rubio has been battling mental health issues and retired from the league after 12 years.

"I’m not really in the mood to answer the question. I respect Ricky. Congrats on a hell of a career. If I don’t seem sincere in this video it’s because we just got our a** whooped again," James said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The 17-time NBA champions have won only three times in the 13 games they have played since this Championship Game in Vegas on Dec. 9. LeBron James wants to see his team forget what happened in December and start turning things around.

"That was just two games. It's a small sample. Everyone keeps bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of business. It was the in-season tournament, we played it, we won it. This was just two games," the all-time scoring leader told McMenamin.

The Lakers want to take advantage of their current homestand, as they will play once away from home in their next 10 games. However, their next game is against the Clippers on Sunday, with their rivals being one of the hottest teams in the league right now.

The Clippers have won five in a row and eight of their past 10 games and they are fourth in the West with 22 wins and 12 losses. They trail the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) by three games. That said, the Lakers will have to play at an elite level to defeat their rivals.