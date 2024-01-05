Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Jan. 5, 2024

One of the 14 games on the jam-packed NBA Friday is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets. It's the first meeting of the season between the two Western Conference teams. Let's look at the preview for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets game, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

The Timberwolves are looking for their first win of the year after losing back-to-back to the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans. The Rockets, meanwhile, are trying to extend their winning streak to three games.

Friday's game is the 134th regular-season meeting between the Timberwolves and Rockets. The Rockets dominate the all-time head-to-head matchup, 83-50, but Minnesota has won eight of the last 10 games since Mar. 26, 2021.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets is scheduled for Friday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports North and Space City Home Network.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-170) vs Rockets (+150)

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5 (-110) vs Rockets +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -112 (o218.5) vs Rockets -108 (u218.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a terrible start to 2024 after losses to the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans. The Timberwolves still own the best record in the Western Conference at 24-9 but are just a game ahead of the second-place OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have not tasted defeat in the new year after wins over the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets. They are two games above .500 and sit eighth in the West, ahead of the Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets starting lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves have two bench players on their injury report. Coach Chris Finch won't have any problems with their starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are going to be without starting small forward Dillon Brooks. Coach Ime Udoka will likely use a starting lineup consisting of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Jae'Sean Tate, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Karl-Anthony Towns is projected to go over 20.5 points against the Houston Rockets. He's favored to go over 20.5 points despite scoring at least 21 points twice in his last five games.

Rudy Gobert has an over/under of 11.5 rebounds for Friday's game, which is lower than his season average of 11.9 rebounds per game. He's projected to grab 12.1 rebounds but is favored to go under 11.5 rebounds. A safer bet is under, as he's only registered 12+ rebounds in two of his last five contests.

Fred VanVleet is favored to go over 7.5 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves and is predicted to have 8.1 assists. He's averaging 8.6 assists per game and has dished out at least nine assists in three of his last five games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are slightly favored to beat the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

The Timberwolves are the better team but are struggling at the moment. The Rockets will have homecourt advantage and have been playing better basketball in their last two games.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Rockets to get the upset win and cover the spread. They are also predicting the total to go over, just like in four of the last six games between Houston and Minnesota.

