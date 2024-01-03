Ja Morant shares fatherhood glimpses belting out tunes with daughter Kaari

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has been relatively quiet on social media since the controversies surrounding him started last season. Morant was recently featured in a video on Instagram, showing him with his daughter Kaari during his free time.

In the video below uploaded by Olympicc Films, Morant was spending time with his four-year-old daughter. The father-daughter duo was singing together Miguel's "Sure Thing." It was a song released in 2011 that became viral last year.

Towards the end of the video, Morant also showed some of the work he did during his suspension. He had to stay in shape and improve his conditioning as he awaited his 25-game suspension to end.

It was a teaser for the third season of his vlog produced by Olympicc Films. Fans can watch the first two seasons on their YouTube channel.

Who is Ja Morant's daughter?

Ja Morant has a daughter with his former girlfriend KK Dixon born on Aug. 7, 2019. Her name is Kaari Jaidyn Morant, and she's already among the most popular NBA kids in the world. She has 202,000 followers on Instagram and growing.

Kaari has been heavily featured on social media and is a very popular figure in Memphis Grizzlies; basketball games. One of her viral clips featured her and Ja in a postgame interview in Dec. 2022.

In his sitdown interview with Jalen Rose last season, Morant explained how his behavior affected him and his daughter.

"I put myself in a bad position and also my daughter," Morant said. "There's times where she'll even tell me if she's had a bad day. I felt like if she can tell me that, then I can be able to go and talk to somebody as well."

Ja Morant scores 26 to lead Grizzlies to win over Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies are back in the win column after a hard-fought 106-98 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Ja Morant led the way with 26 points, five rebounds and 10 assists, while Desmond Bane added 24 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama had 20 points and seven rebounds for the struggling Spurs team. Keldon Johnson scored 19 points off the bench, but it was not enough to prevent San Antonio's 28th defeat of the season.

The Grizzlies are on a roll since Morant's return from his suspension, going 5-3. They went four straight wins before coming down to earth against the Denver Nuggets.

