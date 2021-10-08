3 weaknesses of the LA Lakers that can be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

There's going to be a lot of excitement building up around the Los Angeles Lakers as the start of the 2021-22 NBA season inches closer. It is well deserved, as this Lakers roster on paper looks to be one of the most impressive in the league. With a number of new additions to the roster, the team looks locked, loaded, and prepared to make some noise in the NBA.

After dealing with a serious case of an "injury bug" last year, the LA Lakers found themselves fighting to earn a spot in the NBA playoffs down the stretch. The Lakers went on to play the Phoenix Suns in the first round and lost to them in six games. During the series, the Lakers dealt with some crucial injuries, including Anthony Davis, who struggled to play in the final games of the series. It left a bad taste in the mouth of the Lakers, as they had expected to make a serious run at a Championship last season. But this year, the Lakers are healthy and ready to remind the rest of the NBA of how good they can be. But are there any areas that this re-loaded team needs to worry about? Let's take a look.

What Weaknesses do the Lakers need to Worry About?

Russell Westbrook should be a massive addition for the Los Angeles Lakers

Anytime you have a roster that features the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, you're going to feel pretty good about your chances on a nightly basis. When you go out and acquire a talent like Russell Westbrook during the offseason, you're going to feel even more confident. So what do the Lakers really have to worry about then? Well, a lot. Every team in the NBA is going to have some weaknesses, and this team is no different. While the Lakers might be talented enough to "hide" some of these weaknesses, it's still important to shed some light on some potential obstacles.

#3 Rotation questions

There's no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to have plenty of firepower this year. They have some of the biggest stars in the game in their starting lineup. But the most successful teams in the NBA always have depth as well. The Lakers have a lot of new faces this year, and they are going to need to figure out their rotation in the early portion of the season. The shooting guard remains a question. While many expect veteran Wayne Ellington to get the starting nod, there's some belief that Malik Monk could make a case as well. Kendrick Nunn was brought over, and it will be interesting to see how he fits in with veteran Rajon Rondo back in the yellow and purple.

