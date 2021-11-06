3 weaknesses of the New Orleans Pelicans which have contributed to their slow start in the 2021-22 NBA season

After finishing last season in disappointing fashion, the New Orleans Pelicans ended a complicated season with an 11th-placed finish. The Pelicans have returned for the new NBA season looking even paler, especially in the absence of talisman Zion Williamson. They have struggled on different aspects of their game and find themselves with a 1-8 record from the opening weeks of the new season, languishing in the last position in the Western Conference.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory



But the ongoing saga of Zion Williamson's injury rehab has brought out a different level frustration for one reason:



Pels fans are very familiar with watching a season go down the drain before it starts.But the ongoing saga of Zion Williamson's injury rehab has brought out a different level frustration for one reason:So much of this could've easily been avoided

The replacement of former coach Stan Van Gundy, with Willie Green and the myriad of offseason deals that saw Devonte' Graham, Jonas Valančiūnas amongst others come in to complement a now injured Williamson, has failed to motivate the team to succeed this season, with the road looking even longer than ever.

Let's get through some of the weaknesses in this New Orleans Pelicans side that have caused a bad start to their season.

Weaknesses of New Orleans Pelicans that is responsible for their slow start

#3 Weak defensive performances

Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans high fives teammates after a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to deal with the loss of Williamson in the opening weeks. However, it is the defensive issues at the back that continue to undermine their season thus far, becoming the main cause for concern.

They are the second-worst team in the league for defensive efficiency (1.089). Although Valančiūnas' arrival has helped remedy some of their defensive faults, especially in rebounding. The New Orleans Pelicans rank 20th in the league for defensive rebounds (35.0), placing in the bottom ten for steals (7.3) and turnovers (16.4) per game.

The New Orleans Pelicans have shown a tendency to collapse deep into many of their games. They rank 14th for opponent first quarter points per game and a dismal 29th for opponents points per game in the fourth quarter of their first nine matches of the season. A lot will need to improve defensively if the Pelicans are to dream of making the playoffs this season.

#2 Poor shooting

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court prior to the start of a NBA game against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of a NBA game at Smoothie King Center on October 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The New Orleans Pelicans have not only suffered defensively this season, but their attacking issues without Williamson are becoming clearer for everyone to see. The franchise ranked seventh for field goal percentage in the league last season, mostly due to Williamson’s brilliance when driving to the rim. But they place a disappointing 25th in the current season for field goal percentage (42.6).

ESPN @espn De'Andre Hunter's defense on Brandon Ingram's game-winner attempt 🔒 De'Andre Hunter's defense on Brandon Ingram's game-winner attempt 🔒 https://t.co/KPFrdOlCGb

Their three-point shooting has been dismal, as they rank 20th in three points made per game (11.4). The New Orleans Pelicans' terrible offensive performances are visible in their points tally thus far, posting 103.2 points per game, the fifth-worst record in the league so far.

#3 Poor Rotation

Jaxson Hayes #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after a slam dunk against JaVale McGee #00 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to fill the void left by Zion Williamson’s foot injury and subsequent surgery. Despite making key trade deals in the offseason, many members of the current roster have failed to meet up to standards.

The Pelicans boast no players in the top 25 rankings for points by players off the bench. Players like Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes have failed to step up and Nickeil Alexander-Walker has had a slow start. Not only have the performances off the bench not been enough, but the New Orleans Pelicans roster has also suffered from a lack of experienced heads.

Williamson, for all his brilliance, is still a 21-year-old third-year NBA player. And unless the coach, Willie Green, can coax better, level-headed performances filled with the necessary grit and determination needed to win points in the NBA. The New Orleans Pelicans will be in for a long season.

