Zion Williamson will be entering his sixth season in the NBA, carrying immense pressure to perform and show up in games. In the Pelicans' media day last Wednesday, Williamson has never looked slimmer in his entire career as he showed up with a noticeable frame that raised optimism for the Pelicans.

Last year, he continued to struggle with injuries, playing just 30 games for the Pelicans, whose squad finished 14th in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.

His total games played did not reach his contract's quota, unguaranteeing his salaries for the last three years of his maximum contract, which starts this season.

To fully guarantee his contract, Williamson must hit these four important figures:

4 important figures Zion Williamson keep in mind this season with Pelicans

1) 295 pounds

Williamson's contract included a weight clause, which he must hit six times this season.

Williamson will be hitting the scale six different times this season to check if his body plus fat percentage is not over 295 pounds.

If he proves his weight remains under the threshold for a big chunk of the year, Williamson will get 20% of his salary guarantee.

Last year, Williamson was listed at 284 pounds.

2. 41 games

Aside from the weight clause, Williamson must also play at least 41 games this season to get another 40% of his salary guaranteed, bringing the number to 60%, if he fulfills his weight requirements.

Williamson had only reached 41 games played in two of his five seasons in the league so far.

Last season, Williamson got injured in November, returned in January, and was ruled out of the season in March. In between those months, Williamson also missed a handful of games due to soreness and load management.

3. 51 games

If he appeared in 51 games next season, an additional 20% gets added to his guaranteed salary to secure at least 80% of his pay.

Playing 51 games meant he had to show up in over 60% of games in the NBA regular season.

4. 61 games

To fully guarantee the contract, Williamson must play at least 61 games with the Pelicans next season.

Playing over 61 games has only happened twice in his career. During the shortened 2020-2021 season, Williamson played 61 games, before playing a career-high 70 games in the 2023-2024 season. Williamson was named an All-Star in both of those seasons.

Last year, he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game when he played on the court.

