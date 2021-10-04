5 accolades Stephen Curry has received in 2021 so far

Stephen Curry broke multiple records and received accolades during the 2020-21 NBA season. He surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer, and also passed Guy Rodgers for the most assists in franchise history.

Curry had a mind-boggling month in April this year, sinking 96 threes, the most in a calendar month since the introduction of the three-point line in 1979. To put that into perspective, his tally from downtown was better than what was recorded in an entire season by any player between 1979 and 1987.

Suffice to say, Stephen Curry obliterated the previous record of 82 held by James Harden.

Third quarter 3's made this month ...

Stephen Curry 42
Pistons 41
Nuggets 41
*Suns 40
*Kings 40
*Wizards 38
*Cavs 36
*Spurs 30
Thunder 29
*Magic 26

(*-play tonight)



Third quarter 3's made this month ...



Stephen Curry 42

Pistons 41

Nuggets 41

*Suns 40

*Kings 40

*Wizards 38

*Cavs 36

*Spurs 30

Thunder 29

*Magic 26



What has Stephen Curry won in 2021?

Stephen Curry is no stranger to awards. He is a two-time MVP and the only unanimous MVP in league history.

After an excellent 2015 MVP campaign, Curry took it up a notch in the 2016 season. He redefined shooting in the NBA en route to 73 wins in the season. A three-time champion,

Curry only continues to impress, finishing third in the MVP voting last season. He is one of the preseason favorites to win the award in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. On that note, here is a look at five accolades Stephen Curry has received so far in 2021:

#5 All-Star Selection

Stephen Curry (left) and Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Stephen Curry isn't one of those players who has been an All-Star his entire career.

Curry was drafted in 2009, and battled ankle injuries for the first few seasons. He was snubbed in 2013 when many believed he deserved one. However, after the 2014 season, he has been an All-Star in every season except in 2019-20, when he played just five games.

By the mid-term break last season, Curry had already set a new career-high of 62 points, scoring 57 in Dallas. He was on pace to lead the league in scoring, and getting an All-Star selection was obvious. The 2021 selection takes his tally of All-Star selections to seven. He received the third-most fan votes in the league, and was the only guard to garner five million votes.

Final results of All-Star fan balloting ... with three players cracking 5 million votes: LeBron Jams, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry

In fact, the reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo's All-Star Game MVP award wasn't a unanimous selection is because Stephen Curry received two fan votes.

#4 All-NBA First-team selection

Stephen Curry against the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 NBA season

An All-Star selection doesn't guarantee an All-NBA team selection. There are more than 24 All-Star spots, but just 15 All-NBA selections.

Each team in All-Star weekend selects 12 players each. Often a few names get added later because of injuries to original selections. Three All-NBA teams have five players each. Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Zion Williamson, and many other players were All-Stars, but didn't make it to any All-NBA team last season.

However, Stephen Curry's All-NBA first-team selection was a no-brainer. He led the league in scoring and also in three-points made. He ended the season third in the MVP race. The scoring champion and MVP candidate is bound to make the All-NBA team. Curry broke Kobe Bryant's record for most consecutive 30-point games by a player aged 33 or older.

The Athletic @TheAthletic The 2020-2021 All-NBA First Team



◽️ Luka Doncic

◽️ Stephen Curry

◽️ Giannis Antetokounmpo

◽️ Kawhi Leonard

◽️ Nikola Jokic The 2020-2021 All-NBA First Team



◽️ Luka Doncic

◽️ Stephen Curry

◽️ Giannis Antetokounmpo

◽️ Kawhi Leonard

◽️ Nikola Jokic https://t.co/TH0CbDTvH1

Curry's All-NBA selection last season takes his total to seven, with four First-Team, two Second-Team and one Third-Team selection. He was two votes shy of a unanimous First-Team selection, as two members of the media voted Chris Paul for First Team.

