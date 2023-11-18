5 active NBA players with most 15+ assists games featuring Trae Young

Passing is an important asset an NBA player can have since it can help them impact the game in different ways. While many players have opted to score the ball more on the offensive end, there are still players who have chosen to share the rock and get their team involved.

Here's a closer look at active players who are willing passers and have left a lasting impact on the game of basketball, aside from scoring. Throughout the history of the NBA, there have been a ton of gifted passers who have used their selflessness to win significantly.

A notable player who built a career with assists is Magic Johnson, as he led the LA Lakers to five championships.

Who leads the NBA in assists this season?

Players have learned to value each possession this season and it has made them share the ball more. For the 2023-24 NBA season, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers leads the league in assists per game, with 12.5. With his selflessness, the Pacers have a 7-4 record in the East.

Haliburton also has the most assists this season, with 125. As a facilitator, he's taken the responsibility to get his team involved in many ways. The 6-foot-5 point guard isn't just a passer, as he's been a great scorer for the team this season. The Pacers guard is averaging 24.7 points this season.

5 active NBA players with 15+ assists games

#5. LeBron James

For 21 seasons, LeBron James has been criticized for passing up shots to his teammates during certain situations. It has paid off as he's now regarded as the best all-around player in the league's history.

The LA Lakers superstar has 23 games where he dished out 15 or more assists.

#4. Trae Young

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks overtakes LeBron in the list with 24. He entered the league as a great outside shooter, but his passing is usually overlooked by many.

Young is currently in his sixth season and already has more than 15+ assists than James. He's averaged 9.3 assists throughout his young career and is destined to be a great floor general in the NBA.

#3. James Harden

Now playing for the LA Clippers, James Harden's scoring abilities usually overshadow his elite court vision. Right now, he has 36 games where he dished out 15 or more assists.

Now that he's with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, he could add a few games to that list to widen the gap between him and Young.

#2. Russell Westbrook

Since he started his career in the league, Russell Westbrook has always found new ways to share the ball. He's currently sitting at 67 games with 15 or more assists.

Now that he's decided to play with the Clippers' second unit, he has the free will to play his game and dish out electrifying passes.

#1. Chris Paul

Capping off the list is the "Point God" himself, Chris Paul. He's a smart player who's willing to make the extra pass just to get the assist. He never changed the way he played, which is why he tops the list with 107 games played where he had 15 or more assists.

He's now with the Golden State Warriors, and with Draymond Green, he might slow down his assist production this season.