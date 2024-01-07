5 Atlanta Hawks players who could be traded before NBA Trade Deadline 2024

The Atlanta Hawks have been in search of consistency since the start of the NBA season. With the third-worst defense in the league (123.9 ppg), the Hawks are battling with another three teams (Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors) for the final two play-in spots.

Atlanta is 11th in the East with 14 wins and 20 losses and has won only four of its last 10 games. As we approach the NBA Trade Deadline (Feb. 8), the franchise could pursue a roster shake-up to turn things around.

"Right now it sounds like the Hawks are truly considering the idea of being a real seller. Taking a step back and maybe even getting a couple extra lottery balls this year," Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports, via NBA Central.

Apart from superstar guard Trae Young, expect most of the roster to be available for trade. Still, coach Quin Snyder has refused to comment on reports about any Hawks trade moves.

"I really like our team. There is always chatter and rumors and things, but I will not comment on those things," Snyder told media, per NBA.com.

Considering that, we take a look at five players the Atlanta Hawks could move before the NBA Trade Deadline:

Five Atlanta Hawks players who could be traded before NBA Trade Deadline 2024

#5 AJ Griffin

AJ Griffin of the Atlanta Hawks

The young forward has played just 13 games, so moving on from him could make sense for the Atlanta Hawks despite his potential.

Expect AJ Griffin to be included in trade packages if Atlanta wants to pursue another star player like Pascal Siakam.

#4 De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter could be moved before the NBA Trade Deadline.

The same goes for De'Andre Hunter, even though he has been one of the best Hawks players since the start of the season (14.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg in 24 games).

The most likely scenario is thaf he will be traded to another team in a package that will also include AJ Griffin.

#3 Patty Mills

Patty Mills has yet to find his place in the rotation.

The veteran guard has yet to find his spot on the rotation, so moving on from him could make sense for the Hawks if they look to acquire a draft pick or draft compensation.

Mills has appeared in just seven games this season (2.1 ppg).

#2 Clint Capela

Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela

Despite his great numbers (11.9 ppg, 10.7 rpg), Atlanta could send him to another team in search of a big man that will significantly improve the team's defensive performance.

#1 Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has become available for a trade.

The Atlanta Hawks have made him available for trade, and he could leave the franchise after just 18 months in the team.

He has averages of 20.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 5.1 apg. If he's to be traded, the asking price is expected to be very high.