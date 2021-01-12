5 Best 3-point shooters thus far in the 2020-21 season

Three-point shooting is the most sought-after skill in today's NBA and the value of shooters' was at a high level in the past 2020 NBA Free Agency.

Now that the 2020-21 NBA season is under way, some of the league's best snipers are already showing their unique ability from beyond the arc. In this report, we will list the five best 3-point shooters in the early weeks of the 2020-21 NBA season.

5 Best 3-point shooters thus far in the 2020-21 NBA season

Three-point shooting percentage is one of the most important stats in today's game and we are watching some great shooters display their capabilities from the 3-point line.

In terms of impact, we have seen Stephen Curry's volume 3-point shooting create an early case for a possible NBA MVP down the line. However, percentage-wise, some other players are leaving their mark and helping their teams' offense.

Let's have a look at the five leaders in 3-point shooting in the recently started 2020-21 NBA season.

No. 5 - JaMychal Green (Denver Nuggets)

JaMychal Green has been a good 3-point shooter since his third NBA season (2015-16 campaign) and he is currently making 51% of his shots from beyond the arc.

@ZachMikash answers the next question in our 10 Questions series: Will JaMychal Green replace Jerami Grant in the Denver #Nuggets rotation?#MileHighBasketball https://t.co/dQviMVVIdu pic.twitter.com/yHoezdZ6Wm — Denver Stiffs (@denverstiffs) December 8, 2020

Green is playing at a high level for the Denver Nuggets, and his 3-point shooting has been a big part of that. He has made 14 of his 27 3-point shots this season. In six games off the bench, Green is averaging 4.5 attempts from the 3-point line and 2.3 makes.

Of course, that percentage could go down as the season develops, but those early numbers from three are Green's highest of his NBA career.

No. 4 - Langston Galloway (Phoenix Suns)

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns.

Langston Galloway has been in the league since 2014 and is now playing for his fifth team. He has been a good 3-point shooter in his NBA journey and has made 52% of his 3-point shots this season.

Last year, he had his best season from the 3-point line with the Detroit Pistons after making 132 of his 331 attempts (40%). In 10 appearances with Phoenix off the bench, Galloway has made 13 of 25 shots from 3-point range, even though he is averaging just 9 minutes per game.

If he keeps shooting at that rate, his minutes should increase in upcoming games.