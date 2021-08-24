5 of the best 3-point shooters in NBA 2K22

With less than 20 days left for the release of NBA 2K22, a range of players have already reacted with disappointment to their official overalls. This includes the likes of Miles Bridges and Cameron Payne, who both had stellar seasons but saw their ratings go down for the latest edition of the NBA 2K series.

On the other hand, LeBron James expressed his disappointment over Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s 96 overall. Despite Curry having the joint-best rating alongside Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James himself, LeBron believes that the Curry should have had a 99 overall.

Regardless, Stephen Curry finds himself in the top-5 list for the best 3-point shooters in the game alongside another Warriors teammate. In this article, we look at the best 3-point shooters in NBA 2K22:

NBA 2K22: Best three-point shooters in the game

Like the overall ratings, the list of the best three-point shooters in the game also springs a surprise or two. Most notably, Portland Trail Blazers ace Damian Lillard has not found a place in the top five shooters this year. Instead, Duncan Robinson and Joe Harris have snuck into the list for this year with respect to the overall three-point shooting rating in NBA 2K22:

#5 Duncan Robinson – 90

One category in which the Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson can feature in the top five is three-point shooting. After his exemplary performances during the 2019 Bubble, Robinson started all 76 NBA games that the Miami Heat played the past season.

Miami Heat 's Duncan Robinson has been rated 90 in NBA 2K22.

He enjoyed spurts in which he caught fire but struggled to make a consistent impact during the Heat’s Playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Robinson averaged 13.1 points per game and was arguably worse than the 2019-20 NBA season. He shot at just over 40% this year compared to a healthy 44.6% during the 2019-20 NBA season, when he started 68 games and averaged 13.5 points per game.

#4 Seth Curry – 90

Another player who was widely expected to feature among the top five three-point shooters this season was Seth Curry. Considering that he is the younger brother of the best shooter in NBA history, Seth Curry has done well for himself and played a major role in the Philadelphia 76ers’ run till the Eastern Conference semifinals.

CRAZY BUT TRUE: Seth Curry has a higher career three-point FG percentage than his brother Steph.



-



NBA Career Leaders in 3-PT FG%:



1. Steve Kerr (45.54%)

2. Hubert Davis (44.09%)

3. SETH Curry (43.88%)

4. Drazen Petrovic (43.74%)

5. STEPHEN Curry (43.64%) pic.twitter.com/Rgto9cTC4S — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 6, 2019

Seth was given a starting role and did not disappoint, averaging 12.5 points and 2.7 assists whilst shooting at exactly 45% from the three-point zone. This was his third consecutive season with a three-point efficiency of at least 45%, resulting in a deserved 90 three-point shooting rating.

