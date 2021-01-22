5 Best benches in the NBA right now

A team with a couple of superstars in the starting lineup is expected to do a good job throughout an NBA season. However, teams considered clear contenders for the title normally have one thing in common: their benches can get the job done. In this article, we will review the five best benches of the 2020-21 NBA season's first month.

5 Best second units in the 2020-21 NBA season

Analyzing a bench is not always easy, as a team might have a great player on their second unit carrying the load, but the bench overall might not be performing at a high level collectively.

Last season, the LA Clippers, for example, had a tremendous second unit because they had two of the best scorers off the bench in the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, and multiple Sixth Man of the Year award winner Lou Williams.

In the current season, we have seen some impressive performances off the bench, and various second units are getting the job done around the NBA.

In this article, we will rank the five best benches in the NBA right now. The ranking will be based on their overall performance and statistical impact on the team's success.



#5 Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives against Reggie Perry #0, and Bruce Brown #1 of the Brooklyn Nets.

The 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks seem to be looking ahead to the NBA postseason already, as they have failed to replicate their regular-season success in the last two years. They have one of the best records in the Eastern Conference at 9-5 (second in the East), and the bench has been effective for them.

The Bucks rank second in the NBA in Offensive Rating (117.9), eighth in Defensive Rating (108.2), and second in Net Rating (9.6). Their bench is third in Plus/Minus, second in three-point percentage, first in three-pointers made per game, and Top 10 in field-goal percentage.

Bobby Portis has been their best player off the bench, as he is averaging 11 points and eight rebounds per game with 55/43/72 shootings splits.

#4 Golden State Warriors

Eric Paschall #7 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Golden State Warriors have had ups and downs in the 2020-21 NBA season. Still, they are fifth in the Western Conference with an 8-5 record and have recorded some impressive victories, especially against the LA Clippers at home and the LA Lakers at the Staples Center.

Even though Stephen Curry has earned lots of praise for his performances in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, the Golden State Warriors' bench has been good for the team.

Especially on big games, the Warriors' bench has been stunning. In a two-game series against the LA Clippers from January 6th to January 8th, the bench scored 47 and 42 points, respectively. Then, the bench was huge in making a comeback against the reigning NBA champion LA Lakers on January 18th. The bench scored 37 points in the game (and made 15 of 26 shots).

Golden State's bench ranks inside the Top 10 in points per game, field-goal percentage, free throws, rebounds, and inside the Top 5 in assists per game. Moreover, they have a positive Plus/Minus (1.0), which ranks ninth in the NBA.

Beyond the stats, they have played hugely against tough opponents and have been one of the keys for Golden State's current form.

Eric Paschall has been their best player off the bench. The sophomore is averaging 12 points per game and has made 52 percent of his shots and 80 percent of his free throws.