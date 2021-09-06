5 best Canadian NBA players of all time

The NBA is dominated by US-based players, with a few international players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic leaving their mark in the league. However, Canada's growing influence on the NBA is becoming conspicuous as more and more players from north of the border are making their presence known in the league.

The influx of Canadians in the NBA has not slowed down, as more youngsters from the Great White North are looking to ply their trade in the league. A record-setting six Canadians were selected in the 2019 NBA draft. While nine prospects declared for the 2021 draft, only seven went through with it as two elected to return to college.

The exploits of the Toronto Raptors have also helped popularize basketball in Canada. The Raptors are the only NBA franchise based out of Canada, and they won their first-ever championship in 2019.

Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander are some of the notable Canadians playing in the NBA right now. While they have not made it to the all-time list, they have a bright future ahead of them and could one day reach the heights that no other Canadian basketball player has reached.

With all that in mind, here are the top five Canadian NBA players of all time.

#5 Jamaal Magloire

Eddie House #55 (L) and Jamaal Magloire #21 (R) of the Miami Heat

Jamaal Magloire currently serves as the basketball development consultant for the Toronto Raptors. However, before this stint, he played in the NBA for twelve seasons.

Magloire was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2000 NBA draft with the 19th pick. Despite having a below-average rookie and sophomore season, things started to look up for the Toronto-born big man.

He averaged his first and only career double-double at the end of the 2003-04 season. He also got an All-Star nod that year.

#4 Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson #13 during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Tristan Thompson in the 2011 NBA draft with the 4th overall pick. Although he did not win the Rookie of the Year award that season, he was selected to the All-Rookie team.

Thompson was an invaluable member of the Cavs' NBA championship team led by LeBron James. He was the team's second-best rebounder, averaging 6.7 points and nine rebounds in the 2016 playoffs.

NBA Champion, Tristan Thompson, will play for Team Canada in 2016 Summer Olympics pic.twitter.com/ydoZwcGEni — NBA 🌐 Generalist (@NBAGeneralist) June 28, 2016

Although he has never made an All-Star team, his production has been consistent as he has proved to be a high-level rebounder. He proudly represented Team Canada in several international competitions.

