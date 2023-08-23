5 best centers available for LA Lakers before NBA 2023-24 season starts

Before summer's end, the LA Lakers can still add another big man to their roster who could help boost their chances at contending for a title the following year. In hopes of getting a chance to give Anthony Davis help, the market boasts five talented big men who can provide help for the All-Star.

Davis wasn't able to play the entire season but had a better campaign compared to the 2021-22 season, where he only suited up for 40 games. Last season, he showed up for 56 games, where he averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and two blocks.

Also read: “What are these high school looking jerseys” – NBA fans troll LA Lakers rumored uniform for 2023-24 season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The LA Lakers have a real shot next season

The offseason moves by the LA Lakers have been impressive so far. They've re-signed important role players like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D'Angelo Russell. These moves are proof that the team is serious about contending for the title next season.

Still, they're a bit thin in the frontcourt, which is why they're still exploring the market for a reliable supporting big man. The talent that the market has isn't in the star category, but it'll be enough for the Lakers' hopes of being a top contender this season.

Let's explore the five big men the Los Angeles team can pursue.

Also read: 3 reasons why James Harden would never join LA Lakers

#5 Tristan Thompson

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

Tristan Thompson may be years removed from being one of the premier rebounders of the league, but he can still provide valuable minutes for the LA Lakers. In their past postseason run, he had a chance to play for the team and contribute well.

Additionally, a contending team will need some veteran presence, which Thompson can provide.

#4 Bismack Biyombo

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

Bismack Biyombo will be able to provide elite interior defense for the LA Lakers if they decide to sign him this summer. Last season, he played 61 games for the Phoenix Suns where he averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

Expand Tweet

His presence inside will allow AD to focus on the offensive side of the floor for the Purple and Gold.

#3 Usman Garuba

Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

If Los Angeles is looking for young talent, then Usman Garuba is their guy. He's only 20 years old and is slowly developing into a reliable role player. Even at 6-foot-8, the Spanish big man is capable of holding his own down low.

He's also improved as an outside shooter, making him a valued asset in the free agency market.

#2 JaVale McGee

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Although it hasn't been made official, it's been reported that the Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch and waive JaVale McGee. With that, the veteran big man will have to look for a new team to play for next season.

Out of all the players on this list, McGee is the only player who has prior experience in playing with AD and LeBron. That could be his case as he's one of the candidates in the Lakers' search for a valued big man.

#1 Christian Wood

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

Christian Wood has a chance to be the LA Lakers' top choice as Davis' frontcourt mate. Wood had a great statistical year with the Mavs last season, but they have other plans and have decided to move on from him.

Expand Tweet

The 6-foot-10 center may not be the best defender, but he's capable of scoring on his own and being a catch-and-shoot threat on the offensive end.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)