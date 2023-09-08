5 best Centers (c) for beginners in NBA 2K24 MyTeam

NBA 2K24 has just been released with fans eager to boot up the latest release of the popular gaming franchise. The game hosts new features for gamers to sink hours into, such as the much-anticipated "Mamba Moments," which consists of some of the most iconic Kobe Bryant performances.

Besides the "Mamba Moments," gamers are eagerly gearing up to start building their respective NBA 2K24 MyTeam with a new batch of unique cards already available.

MyTeam involves the creation of a proper team in NBA 2K24 to compete against other players and challenges through the collection of cards. These cards are all categorized into gem tiers, with specific rankings for each one. The rankings are as follows:

Emerald (80-83)

Sapphire (84-86)

Ruby (87-89)

Amethyst (90-91)

Diamond (92-94)

Pink Diamond (95-96)

Galaxy Opal (97-98)

Dark Matter (99)

With a huge cast of players assigned with different gem tiers, it can get tricky for beginners to find a suitable player for their team. As each position in an NBA team has its own roles to fill, here's a look at the five best centers for beginners in NBA 2K24 MyTeam.

5 Best Centers (C) in NBA 2K24 MyTeam

With numerous centers to choose from in NBA 2K24 MyTeam, here is a proper ranking of the top five centers to choose from for beginners.

5) Darryl Dawkins (Diamond)

The Diamond Darryl Dawkins card gets the fifth spot on the list with its ranking of 92 overall. This Dawkins card has an offensive rating of 92 and a defensive rating of 89.

Additionally, Dawkins also has an 88 rating for post moves, a 98 rating for shot IQ, an 85 rating for perimeter defense, a 92 rating for offensive rebounding and a 90 rating for defensive rebounding.

4) Rudy Gobert (Diamond)

The Diamond Rudy Gobert card gets the fourth spot on the list as it has a similar ranking to the Diamond Dawkins card of 92 overall. This card has an offensive rating of 85 with a defensive rating of 92.

Additionally, Gobert has a 98 rating for shot IQ, an 85 rating for standing dunk, a 95 rating for hustle, a 93 rating for interior defense, a 92 rating for offensive rebounding and a 93 rating for defensive rebounding.

3) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Diamond)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ranks in third place with his Diamond card, which has a 92 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating.

His additional ratings consist of a 98 rating for shot IQ, a 99 rating for post hook, a 95 rating for stamina, an 85 rating for interior defense and an 80 rating for both offensive and defensive rebounding.

2) George Mikan (Diamond)

George Mikan is ranked second on the list with his Diamond card, which has a 92 offensive rating and an 86 defensive rating.

His additional ratings include an 88 rating for shot mid, an 89 rating for post fade, a 98 rating for stamina, an 85 rating for interior defense and an 87 rating for both offensive and defensive rebounding.

1) Joel Embiid (Pink Diamond)

Lastly, the Pink Diamond Joel Embiid card gets the number one spot on the list with its 94 offensive rating and 95 defensive rating.

Additionally, his additional ratings include an 89 for shot close, a 96 for post moves, a 95 rating for strength, a 92 rating for interior defense and a 94 for defensive rebounding.