5 best defensive players in NBA history

Defenders in the NBA are judged by several parameters, making it hard to pick a single player as the overall best in the league's history. However, the Defensive Player of the Year title more often than not falls on the lap of a center mainly because of the rim protection they provide.

Nonetheless, defensive maestros in other positions are recognized via NBA All-Defensive team selections. Although Rudy Gobert holds the title of NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the third time in four years, the Utah Jazz big man still has a long way to go before he's ranked among the league's greatest defenders.

Scoring is crucial, as that will help you win games. But a great defense is what separates winners from champions. Most championships in NBA history have gone to the team that could make stops and converts on offense.

LeBron James' chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals is a great example of how stellar defense can guarantee a championship. Team France have progressed to the 2021 Olympic Men's basketball final all thanks to NBA Star Nicolas Batum's clutch block to keep the Slovenians at bay.

Players like Tim Duncan, Gary Payton and Dwight Howard deserve honorable mentions for their defensive prowess. Despite their brilliance, they fell short of this list.

That said, let's take a look at the five best defensive players in NBA history.

#5 Scottie Pippen

It is a shame that we did not see Scottie Pippen win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year title at least once in his career. However, he made ten NBA All-Defensive teams, eight of which were first-team selections.

"If I'm a young player today... I would really focus on the defensive end of the floor & focus on Scottie Pippen. This guy was a genius. His ball pressure, playing passing lanes, blocking shots, taking charges -- & he played with a passion." - Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/zSBuiiZz5p — Jaycob Ammerman (@Jammer2233) April 24, 2021

Pippen is one of the most versatile defenders in NBA history. His 6"8 frame and athleticism gave him an edge defensively. He remains one of the few players that could guard every position if it came to it.

Even as most defenders fall short of the offensive end, Pippen remained efficient. He was the perfect Robin a Batman could ask for.

#4 Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman

Defense, to a large extent, comes down to hustle and Dennis "The Worm" Rodman remains the epitome of that in NBA history. He could have easily been the league's best defender in history, but his size put him in a disadvantaged position.

Rodman led the league in rebounds for seven consecutive seasons from 1992-1998. Before that, he won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 1990 & 1991.

OTD (97) Dennis Rodman pulled down 29 rebounds during this 5-game rebounding tear: 24, 25, 13, 29, 27



The majority of his defensive plays do not reflect on the box score. He successfully drew charges, dove for loose balls, and limited opposing big men's production in the paint.

