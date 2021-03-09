5 best defensive teams in the 2020-21 NBA

The 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets and their stellar offense might convince a lot of people that defense is not key in today's NBA. However, performing at the defensive end of the court is always essential for a team's success.

The 2020-21 NBA season has been a strange one, but successful teams need to excel on both sides of the court. On that note, let's have a look at the five best defensive teams in this season's competition.

Top 5 defensive squads in the 2020-21 NBA:

In the 2020-21 NBA season, there are no secrets about why some franchises have performed well, as the top teams in both conferences are also at the top of the Defensive Rating table.

Of course, the 'Big Three' Brooklyn Nets, with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving seem to be an aberration, as their offense is simply too powerful. However, other teams have surged towards the top of their Conference, thanks to impressive defensive performances.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at five teams this season who have had the best defensive rating.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers - 109.2

Zach LaVine (#8 )of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball against Joel Embiid (#21) of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 2020-21 Philadelphia 76ers were expected to be a strong defensive unit under Doc Rivers, even though their main player Joel Embiid can be lackadaisical in defense.

Nevertheless, under Rivers, Embiid and Ben Simmons have led the charge in defense too. That is evident in the Sixers being ranked fifth in Defensive Rating in the 2020-21 NBA, reason why they have the best record (24-12) in the East this campaign.

Embiid and Simmons are also strong candidates for the 2020-21 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. The 76ers are also 10th in forcing turnovers for their rivals and first in blocks per 100 possessions this season.

#4 Utah Jazz - 109

Rudy Gobert (#27) of the Utah Jazz blocks a shot.

The Utah Jazz (27-9) have the best record in the NBA this season. The team's success has been built on a solid defense which turns into a great offense, too (the Jazz rank second in Offensive Rating and third in 3P% in the 2020-21 NBA).

The Jazz have scored 118 points per 100 possessions, which is the second-best in the league this season, behind only the Brooklyn Nets. At the other end, they are fourth in Defensive Rating (109), which gives Utah a Net Rating of 9, the best by any team this campaign.

Rudy Gobert is the team's main defensive weapon, as he is a solid rim protector and one of the strongest candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year award, which he has won already won twice in his career.

#3 Phoenix Suns - 109

Chris Paul (#3) of the Phoenix Suns.

The 2020-21 Phoenix Suns have not been a surprise in the NBA this season, as they were expected to produce strong performances with Chris Paul leading their offense alongside Devin Booker.

The team's offense was expected to thrive, with CP3 leading them from the point guard position. But their defense has also been very solid so far; Monty Williams' team are second in the Western Conference with a 24-11 record.

The Suns are third in the NBA in Defensive Rating, with 109 points allowed per 100 possessions this campaign. They also have a Top-10 offense, which gives them the league's second-best Net Rating so far.

#2 New York Knicks - 108.8

Head coach Tom Thibodeau (right) of the New York Knicks

Probably the most surprise inclusion in this list are the New York Knicks, who have been all their coach Tom Thibodeau ever wanted, especially at the defensive end. The New York-based team ranks second in Defensive Rating in the 2020-21 NBA, doing so with a 108.8 Defensive Rating.

The Knicks finished the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season with a 19-18 record and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Thibodeau is a defensive-minded coach, which has helped the Knicks immensely this campaign. Despite Julius Randle's big offense, the Knicks only rank 23rd in Offensive Rating and have a 0.5 Net Rating (12th in the 2020-21 NBA). But their defense has been mighty impressive this campaign.

#1 LA Lakers - 106.2

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (#1), LeBron James (#23) and Markieff Morris (#88) of the LA Lakers.

The reigning NBA champions, the LA Lakers, have not had a smooth 2020-21 NBA campaign. With Anthony Davis missing 14 of his team's 37 games, the reigning champions are currently third in the Western Conference, having endured seven losses in their previous ten outings.

Nevertheless, without their best and most versatile defender, the LA Lakers remain at the top of the Defensive Rating ranking, with 106.2 points allowed per 100 possessions. Moreover, despite discussions about the team's need for a defensive center, the Lakers rank first in blocks per 100 possessions this season.

The Lakers might need some pieces on the inside, but Anthony Davis' return could solve most of their issues at both ends.

Moreover, the reigning champions have little to prove during the regular season, but maintaining their good defensive performance augurs well for their playoff hopes this campaign.