NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors told LaMelo Ball they would pick him on draft night

The Golden State Warriors picked center James Wiseman in the 2020 NBA Draft but NBA rumors suggest that they had zeroed in on LaMelo Ball originally. Ball, meanwhile, was snapped up by the Charlotte Hornets with the third overall pick and hasn't looked back since.

LaMelo Ball has won two back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors and has already impressed everyone with his passing ability. As per Jalen Rose though, he could've been plying his trade for the Golden State Warriors and not the Hornets. Rose mentioned on the latest episode of the Jalen & Jacoby Podcast that the Warriors were supposed to pick Ball with their second overall pick but that didn't happen.

"The night of the draft, the Golden State Warriors told LaMelo Ball they were gonna take him next and they didn't do it," Rose said.

LaMelo Ball could very well turn out to be the one that got away for the Golden State Warriors. He started the season on the bench but played his way up the pecking order and has been producing phenomenal numbers since. He's averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game as a starter.

NBA Rumors: Should the Golden State Warriors have drafted LaMelo Ball over James Wiseman?

Weeks prior to the NBA Draft 2020, James Wiseman seemed like the perfect option for the Golden State Warriors. They needed someone to fill in long-term at the five and Wiseman had the talent to be the franchise cornerstone at that position. LaMelo Ball was also discussed as an option but with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson set to return from injuries, the fit was an issue.

Thompson got injured a few days prior to the draft and Ball was now getting serious consideration because he could immediately slot into the Warriors' lineup. But GM Bob Myers didn't lose track of the bigger picture and picked James Wiseman on draft night.

Now Wiseman hasn't been bad at all. He's averaged 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game on 51% shooting so far. He's probably not the game-winner that LaMelo Ball has already become but is arguably a better fit for the Warriors.

As great as LaMelo's offensive production has been, he's rather pedestrian on defense. Terry Rozier's defensive ability allows the Hornets' backcourt duo to balance things out. That wouldn't be the case alongside Stephen Curry.

Curry and LaMelo playing together could result in some dynamite offense but the Golden State Warriors would end up leaking buckets as well. So even though it feels like the Warriors missed a trick by not drafting Ball, they probably didn't.

