5 best farewell match performances by NBA players: Where does Kobe Bryant's 60-point haul rank?

Whenever there is a conversation about the greatest NBA players, Kobe Bryant is always included. His legend, his game far exceeds the boundaries of the NBA. An inspiration to millions all over the world, Kobe enjoyed a reverence suited to a demigod born on Earth and rightly so.

From his brilliance on and off the court, from his debut season to his last match, it was a treat to watch him play. In memory of his 60-point final match, here's a list of the five best farewell match performances by NBA players.

Five best farewell NBA match performances

The list includes NBA players who performed as key figures in their farewell matches.

#5 Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki #41 after his farewell match

The ninth pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Dirk Nowitzki played for 21 seasons. He was an NBA All-Star player 14 times, the MVP in 2007, and the Finals MVP in 2011. During his championship run in 2010-11, he averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, and 89.2 free throw percentage.

Dirk is one of only nine people to record an average of 50 percent field goals, 40 percent three-point field goals, and 90 percent free throws. Nowitzki's offensive arsenal included his signature fade-away shot, pivot and reverse pivot jump shots, and drives to the basket. For such a big man, Nowitzki's game was unconventional and fearsome.

In his NBA farewell match, with a distinguished career behind him, Nowitzki went all out. The then 40-year old player scored 20 points and gathered 10 rebounds. He played for only 33 minutes, had 100% FT and 33.3 3P%. Even though the Dallas Mavericks lost the match, Nowitzki's farewell NBA match performance deserves a spot on this list.

#4 Dwayne Wade

Dwayne Wade #3 leaps for a dunk

Dwayne Wade has won three NBA championships in his illustrious career. Dwayne appeared in 13 NBA All-Star games and was awarded the NBA Finals MVP in 2006.

D-Wade's hunger for winning surpassed most players. He infamously broke Kobe's nose in the 2012 NBA All-Star game while drawing a hard foul.

He played his last game with the same intensity as played all the other games. Wade scored 25 points, snatched 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. A triple-double in his NBA farewell match cements his position here.

