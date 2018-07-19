NBA Free Agency: 5 Best fits for Jimmy Butler in 2019

Is the Jimmy Butler era in Minnesota close to an end?

Jimmy Butler has long been one the best two-way wings in the NBA. The 4-time All-Star averaged over 20 points a game in each of his last four seasons while receiving All-NBA and All-Defensive honors.

The Bulls traded Butler to the Timberwolves, after barely making it to the playoffs in the 2016-17 season. He wanted to be more successful with the young, promising crew in Minnesota, but history repeated itself for Butler; a tough reach to the playoffs, followed by a first-round exit.

That ignited rumors about him wanting out of Minnesota, supposedly because of the "nonchalant" attitude some of the young players of the team have, hinting at Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Butler will be 30-years-old following his 2019 player-option and will have no time to wait for them to develop a sense of competition like his.

If his second year with the T-Wolves will be similar to the first, Jimmy will dip his toe in the free agency pool. This time, with the control in his hands, he will choose a team that has both young players and a hunger for winning.

Here is a look at the top 5 teams who will make the best fit for Jimmy Butler and can offer him a spot on their roster.

#5 Los Angeles Clippers

Can the new look Clippers be a new home for Butler?

After parting ways with DeAndre Jordan this offseason, the Clippers have officially put an end to the "Lob City" era. But unlike other teams, who get into full rebuild mode and start tanking after losing a superstar, the Clippers decided to stay competitive and are setting their eyes towards the 2019 free agency class.

The Clippers are expected to have between $50M to $65M in cap space by 2019. With this kind of money, they can sign two big-time players and get their way back to the top.

According to some rumors around the league, Kawhi Leonard might consider choosing the Clippers over the Lakers this summer. Teaming him with Butler could create one of the best wing duos in the league, on both ends of the floor.

Staying in the west will make it more difficult for Butler to get offseason success, but with the option of adding another superstar, some young players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson who will add scoring and athleticism, and a championship winning coach, the Clippers should have a lot to say in the Butler sweepstakes.

