5 best Kentucky guards in the NBA

Over the years, Kentucky has been among the top college programs in terms of producing NBA players. Along with schools like Duke, they've produced the most first-round picks in the league over the past decade. Here is a breakdown of some of the top guards to emerge from Kentucky.

Top 5 Kentucky guards in the NBA:

1) Devin Bookers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kicking off this list is none other than Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. He spent one season with the Wildcats, where he earned SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Since entering the NBA in 2015, Booker has been one of the top scoring guards in the NBA. He's averaged at least 22 points per game in seven-straight seasons, and led the Suns to the finals in 2021.

2) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Next up is a former Kentucky guard that is coming off the best season of his career. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned first team All-NBA honors in 2023 after averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals.

SGA came to the OKC Thunder in the Paul George trade and has always show great promise. However, his play this season has him looking like a future star in the league.

3) Jamal Murray

If not for injuries, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray might have been higher on this list. He too is another star-level guard that has proven he can elevate his game when needed.

Alongside two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Murray has solidified himself as a top guy on a title team. If not for his stellar play in the postseason, Denver might not have walked away with the championship.

4) De'Aaron Fox

Another Kentucky guard that had a career year in 2023 is De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings. He earned All-Star and All-NBA honors for the first time in his young career.

When it comes to two-way points guard in the NBA, Fox is near the top of the list. Along with being one of the Kings' top scorers, he also elevates them on the defensive end. It is because of his stellar play on both ends that he was able to help Sacramento end their historic playoff drought.

5) Tyrese Maxey

Rounding out this group is a young player that continues to show the potential to be a star. Since getting a full-time playing opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has been a key piece for the franchise.

In his second full season as a starter, Maxey averaged 20.3 points while being one of the league's top three-point shooters (43.4%). Things are looking shaky for Philly right now, but the emergence of Maxey is one of their biggest bright spots.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)