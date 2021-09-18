5 Best NBA coaches of all time

NBA debates have become the fabric of sports society, yet what is rarely debated is who is the best NBA Head Coach of all-time? This era has given us iconic coaches, yet past generations have burned a path for not only for themselves, but for many others through their dedication, love of the game, and sheer responsibility with what they have been given to pass on. The NBA has had some great coaches represent the league over the years, so let's talk about them.

#5 Lenny Wilkens

Lenny Wilkens is 2nd all time in NBA wins as a head coach with 1,332

When Lenny Wilkens entered the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996, he became one of three all-time to be inducted both as a player and as a coach. Tommy Heinsohn and Bill Russell are the other two in the NBA.

Lenny Wilkens was originally a player-coach, and coached the Supersonics from 1969–72, and the Trail Blazers from 1974–76. He won an NBA championship with Seattle in 1978-79 as a full-time coach. When he coached the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1986-93, the most unfortunate note about Lenny Wilkens' NBA coaching career was that he could never beat Michael Jordan in the playoffs despite having some pretty good Cleveland Cavaliers teams.

Wilkens also coached the Atlanta Hawks from 1993-2000, the Toronto Raptors from 2000-03, and the New York Knicks from 2004-05. He coached the USA to an Olympic gold medal in 1966.

#4 Pat Riley

Pat Riley's biggest coup: Landing LeBron James in South Beach

Pat Riley won the Pacific Division title in all nine years he coached the Lakers - where he won three NBA championships, and was Coach of the Year three times as well. He went 1210-694 in 24 seasons beginning with the aforementioned Lakers. Riley also coached the New York Knicks from 1991-95, and the Miami Heat from 1995-2008. His battles vs. Michael Jordan coaching the New York Knicks were the definition of toughness and grit, and were a full departure from his Showtime Lakers. He won the 2006 NBA title with the Heat, and two other rings as an executive in Miami.

