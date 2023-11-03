Having a successful career in the NBA is a challenge. It requires great effort and talent to maintain consistency and play at the highest level for many years. Many of the all-time best players of have made it to the Hall of Fame, but there are others who despite their illustrious careers haven't been inducted to the Hall of Fame yet.

In this article, we take a look at five of the best NBA players who aren't a part of the Hall of Fame yet.

5 best NBA players who aren't in the Hall of Fame

#5 - Shawn Kemp

Shawn Kemp Seattle Supersonics (Photo via Basketball Network)

One of the most impressive players of all time in the NBA, Shawn Kemp created an unstoppable duo alongside Gary Payton in the Seattle SuperSonics (1990-1997). He was an All-Star six times and reached the finals once, without winning the title.

Off-court issues derailed his career after he left Seattle, but his impressive dunks and his elite two-way play should have given him a spot in the Hall of Fame.

#4 - Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups is currently working as coach of the Portland Trail Blazers

The current head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers had a great career in the NBA and was among the leaders of the Detroit Pistons in the early 2000s.

Billups spent 17 years in the league (1997-2014) and retired as one of the best point guards in the league and a five-time All-Star. He also claimed the 2004 NBA championship and the Finals MVP award, while his jersey (No. 1) has been retired by Detroit, where he played for six years (2002-08).

#3 - Shawn Marion

Shawn Marion won the championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 (Photo by Danny Bollinger/NBAE via Getty Images)

An all-around forward who could do everything on the floor, Shawn Marion was part of two great teams in the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Marion played for 16 years in the league and became an All-Star four times, while winning the championship with the Mavs in 2011. He was a great two-way player and a key part to Phoenix and Dallas' success during his time there.

#2 - Amar'e Stoudemire

Amar'e Stoudemire in a New York Knicks jersey (Photo credit: Nathaniel Butler/Getty Images)

Amar'e Stoudemire went down as one of the best big men in the league, thanks to his elite two-way play and his dominant presence inside the paint. He created an unstoppable duo with Steve Nash on the Phoenix Suns and was part of the 7 seconds or less offense in Phoenix with coach Mike D'Antoni

A six-time All-Star, Stoudemire did everything in his career (All-NBA First Team in 2007) aside from winning the championship. He and Nash made the Suns a powerhouse in the West.

#1 - Robert Horry

Robert Horry has won seven championships (Photo credit: Jeff Gross /Allsport)

One of the best big men in the league, Robert Horry has won seven championships, but hasn't made it to the Hall of Fame yet.

He claimed titles with three different teams and is considered one of the best clutch players in the league. It still comes as a surprise to many people that he hasn't become a Hall of Famer after his retirement in 2008.