Phoenix Suns injury update: Devin Booker's availability vs San Antonio Spurs in question after ankle injury

The Phoenix Suns have given injury updates on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as they take on the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow. Both Booker and Beal missed the last game against the Utah Jazz, but the Suns were still able to capture the win.

Booker, who had a sore toe during their season opener against the Golden State Warriors, has been listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. Beal, on the other hand, is listed as out and will not suit up for the fourth game in a row for the Suns.

Booker is dealing with a foot injury after aggravating his sore toe in the season opener. Beal is experiencing a back injury and will have to sit on the sidelines again. So far, there are no other reports of injuries for the team besides their two All-Star guards.

Phoenix had their practice earlier today and Booker was seen getting some shots up. Beal was also seen on-court but didn’t do anything strenuous.

Fans are hoping the two stars will be able to get back on the court to see the full potential of the team.

Devin Booker shared his all-time starting five that includes his teammate

Being in the league for almost ten years, Booker has seen a lot of players show greatness in their own craft. Recently, he shared his all-time starting five, which includes Kevin Durant, his All-Star teammate.

"No disrespect to anybody — probably go Bron, K.D. (Kevin Durant), Kobe, [Michael] Jordan, [Hakeem] Olajuwon," Booker said.

Ironically, his lineup didn’t feature a traditional point guard, which the Suns are experiencing right now.

Phoenix opted for a lineup that’s focused on the entire team sharing point guard duties. Since the start of the season, fans have seen how that has worked out for the Suns. While it does have its’ perks, the main problem the team has been facing is its constant turnover issues.

Not having a fixed floor general has caused the team to turn the ball over multiple times, making it a challenging task to handle, especially during crucial moments. The Arizona-based team ranks 26th in turnovers per game, with 18.

The team will have to go after a point guard that fits their system soon to address the issue. Another option is to wait until Booker is healthy again so he can take on more point guard duties and open up the floor for the team. By the looks of it, the Suns are looking to opt for the second option.

