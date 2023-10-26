Should I pick Devin Booker in fantasy basketball for tonight’s game? Exploring stats, injury update and more

Devin Booker has been one of the early frontrunners in conversations predicting the MVP this season. Considering the firepower around him, Booker has less load to carry and more freedom to operate this time.

As the spearhead of the Suns’ offense, he is one of the most obvious picks in fantasy basketball this season. However, he has been listed as doubtful to play against the Lakers on Thursday.

Phoenix Suns are facing the Los Angeles Lakers in their second game of the regular season. Booker did not play in the preseason game against the Lakers. Bradley Beal, one of the three heads of the Suns’ offense, is also listed as doubtful for the game.

Booker and the Suns played against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in a closely contested game. The Suns’ guard went full in his bag and scored 32 points in 37 minutes, along with eight assists in the game. He went 13 of 21 from the field. Given Beal’s status and Kevin Durant’s age, if Booker was not injured, he would have been the leading candidate in fantasy basketball on Thursday.

Before the Suns’ game against the Warriors, the 3 x NBA All-Star player was not listed as doubtful. The injury update from the Suns makes it highly likely that he is going to miss the game against the Lakers.

Are Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns title contenders after win against the Warriors?

Before the regular season began, a large section of NBA analysts chose the Suns to come out of the West. However, after the game against the Warriors, perhaps the power ranking in the West should be looked at closely. The Suns won the game in the last seconds of the fourth quarter.

Their shooting percentage was under 45% from the field, despite Durant being on the roster. Even KD shot 7 of 22 shots from the field. Only Devin Booker, who was also playing the point guard in the game, was in great form. Their offense didn’t look formidable during the game.

Perhaps, the biggest takeaway from the game was the weak bench that the Suns have. Only Eric Gordon was able to score in double digits from the bench. Of course, they were without Bradley Beal, but the Warriors also played without Draymond Green.

Although the first game of the season should not write the entire profile of a team, the Suns should also not be considered the favorite ahead of the Nuggets, Lakers, and Warriors.