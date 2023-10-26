Draymond Green Injury Update: Steve Kerr issues massive update ahead of Kings vs Warriors game

Golden State All-Star forward Draymond Green is expected to miss the team’s second game of the season as he continues to recover from a sprained ankle. Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared the latest development.

Speaking on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” program, Kerr said the 11-year veteran will sit out their game against Sacramento on Friday, October 27, at the Kings’ Golden 1 Center home.

He, however, is expected to play at some point in their three-game road trip, which will also see the team play in Houston and New Orleans next.

Draymond Green suffered a sprained left ankle prior to the start of their training camp in a pickup game at Chase Center. He missed the entirety of their preseason campaign as well as their season-opener on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns, where Golden State lost, 108-104.

The team has been cautious about not rushing the 33-year-old back to action as it does not want to risk reaggravating the injury of one of its key players as they try to make a deeper run in the just-started season of the NBA.

Green is now in his 12th NBA season, all with the Warriors. In last year’s campaign, he was solid all-around, chalking up averages of 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and a steal in 73 games. In the playoffs, he averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and a block as he helped Golden State reach the Western Conference semi-finals.

Draymond Green still hopeful of adding more titles with the Warriors

The Michigan State product has won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors but remains hopeful of adding more to it before everything is said and done.

In an interview with ESPN back in September, the four-time All-Star shared that while their core of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson is not getting any younger, he does not see why that should stop them from winning a couple of more titles moving forward.

Green said:

“I don’t like to necessarily put a number on things, but I don’t see why we can’t get two more championships — Why not? I don’t see anything in the way stopping that. There’s great players in the NBA, I don’t doubt that, but I don’t see anything stopping us from getting two more championships.”

Golden State has won four NBA titles in the last eight years. The first was in 2015 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They then chalked up back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018 with Kevin Durant in tow. The most recent was in 2022 when they defeated the Boston Celtics in the Big Dance.