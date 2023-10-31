5 best NBA players who own private jets 

NBA stars are some of the highest-paid athletes around the world. That's been the case for a while now. It allows them to live a luxurious life. Fans will often get to see stars showing off their spending habits due to this. From expensive sneakers, outfits, watches and cars, there's a wide range of things players have no hesitation in spending the big bucks on.

If that wasn't enough, a few of them have handsomely invested their paychecks into a private jet. It isn't surprising, considering the outrageous money that comes with being a well-known superstar in the association. Starting from the great Michael Jordan, players have learned how to use their brand off the court to add to their lucrative paydays as a player.

As a result, according to Sports Brief, 22 players have amassed a net worth of at least $100 million. Three of them, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Magic Johnson, are already billionaires. They are among the four sports stars to build an empire worth 10 digits.

Top NBA players to own a private jet

Buying a private jet is one thing, but owning one is an entirely different game. A private jet requires significant maintenance. According to Investopedia, owning a private jet can cost anywhere between $500,000 and a million a year. However, some NBA players are unfazed by these outrageous expenditures. On that note, here's a look at five NBA players who own a private jet.

#1 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan played a significant contribution in helping players understand their value off the court. He was the first to build a 10-digit worth empire among NBA players. Jordan, who is now worth $3 billion, bought a private jet in 2016, as per Simply Flying. Jordan's aircraft is a Gulfstream G550 jet. It's worth $61.5 million.

He's a full-time entrepreneur who deals in millions in all of his business ventures. Jordan also owned an NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets, until this August. With MJ having to travel around frequently, a private jet seems like a good investment for someone with his spending power.

Jordan ensured the jet he owns has his imprint one way or the other. The aircraft's registration, N236MJ, features his iconic jersey number, championship tally and initials. MJ's jet has a whopping 7940-mile range.

#2 LeBron James

If you ever wondered how LeBron James makes time to see son Bronny James' high-profile games and make it in time the next day to feature at his own game, we have the answer. LeBron has made his hectic travel schedule easier by investing in a $22 million Gulfstream G280 private jet.

One of the most intriguing things about James owning a private jet is that the four-time MVP has never flexed about one of his most expensive assets. He has restricted the use of it to make time for his family only. James also uses it as a way to teach his kids a lesson about being humble by not letting them fly around in the jet in his absence. James' jet has a 3600-mile range.

#3 Magic Johnson

The latest to join the billionaire club among NBA players, Magic Johnson is well-known for owning lucrative assets. The former LA Lakers superstar has entirely merged himself into a business mogul after learning the tricks of the trade from the late Dr. Jerry Buss. Johnson, who earned only $40 million in NBA earnings, owns a private jet worth $32 million, as per Hangar Flights.

Johnson's aircraft is a 1982 Gulfstream III plane. The five-time NBA champion uses the jet for his personal and business trips. He dedicated the jet's livery to the Dodgers' and Lakers' after the teams won the championships in 2020. Johnson's jet's registration number has the same theme as Michael Jordan's, featuring his jersey No. 32 and initials 'MJ.' Johnson's jet has a 4200-mile range.

#4 Shaquille O'Neal

It would have been more surprising if Shaquille O'Neal wouldn't have been on this list. O'Neal, who has built an empire worth $400 million, owns 50 brands. He's always had the business acumen, even during his playing days. That contributed to him living a lavish life. Part of that is owning a private jet.

According to The Sun, O'Neal shelled out $27 million on a Bombardier Challenger 650 this year. The liver of the jet features a shadow silhouette of his 'Dunkman' logo. In 2010, O'Neal said he would never invest in a private jet due to maintenance, but the 'big fella' has made a U-turn on that call. The aircraft has a 4000-mile range.

#5 Tracy McGrady

Despite having a relatively low net worth compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and others on the list, Tracy McGrady, who has a $70 million empire, has also invested in a private jet. McGrady owns a $19 million aircraft. It's a Dassault Falcon 2000 jet.

Unlike his fellow NBA stars above, according to Basketball Network, McGrady bought a private jet due to his fear of flying commercial after the tragic 9/11 incident. The aircraft has a personalized registration number related to his famous moniker, 'T-Mac 1.' The jet has a 3740-mile range.