5 best NBA sophomores with a chip on their shoulder for the 2021-22 NBA season

There is a plethora of young talent in the NBA, with the likes of LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, and Ja Morant establishing themselves as the best players on their team. However, there are some young players who have failed to make their mark on the NBA so far despite having the potential to be world-beaters, and in this article, we take a look at the 5 best sophomores who will have a point to prove next season.

The 2020 NBA draft class was filled with talent, as players like Tyrese Haliburton and Patrick Williams showed last season. Both players played key roles for their teams in their first season themselves, and are expected to improve further in the 2021-22 season.

Here are five NBA sophomores who go into the new campaign with a chip on their shoulder -

#5 - Kira Lewis Jr., New Orleans Pelicans

Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Kira Lewis Jr. was brought in by front office executive David Griffin to be the perfect foil for star power forward Zion Williamson. Lewis Jr. spent his debut season being an understudy for Lonzo Ball, but now with Ball gone, is expected to get some major minutes at the point guard position next season.

Lewis Jr. had a mediocre 2020-21 NBA season, averaging just 6 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists. Hence, both he and the Pelicans will be hoping that the point guard has a much better year than that this time around.

#4 - Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards

Israeli sensation Deni Avdija was targeted by multiple NBA teams, but ended up going to the Washington Wizards with the 9th overall pick. Avdija came from Maccabi Tel-Aviv, and it is safe to say that he had a relatively slow start to his NBA career on a team that would have probably wanted him to contribute more in his debut year.

Avdija ended the 2020-21 season with an average of 6 points and 5 rebounds, featuring in 54 games. Avdija is expected to start at small forward next season and should shine in that role.

