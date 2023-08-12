5 best Nets players of all time in the NBA

The Brooklyn Nets and New Jersey Nets players have continued to struggle to claim an NBA title since the ABA & NBA merger. Although the team has come up short time and time again, a number of historic players have donned the jersey of the franchise.

Before jumping in it's important to mention that the Nets were an ABA team based in New York prior to the NBA merger. The team then went to New Jersey, before then relocating to Brooklyn. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best Nets players of all time in the NBA.

#5, Drazen Petrovic

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drazen Petrovic very well could have gone down as the greatest European player to ever play the game of basketball during his era. After claiming two EuroLeague championships and a slew of other accolades overseas, Petrovic joined the NBA, proving himself as an elite shooter.

During his time with the Nets, he averaged 20.6 points per game in his first season before then averaging 22.3 ppg his final season. Unfortunately, a fatal car accident cut his NBA career short after just four years at just 28 years old, cementing him as one of the greatest 'what ifs' in league history.

BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge 2017

#4, Buck Williams

Buck Williams was ahead of his time, to say the least. As one of the best rebounders of his era, Williams was with the Nets from 1981-1989, during which time he averaged a double-double with the team. Although they failed to capture a title, Williams' stats and three-time All-Star status were elite.

#3, Vince Carter

While Vince Carter may be best known for his early years in Toronto, some of his best years as a scorer took place for the Nets. In his first season with the team, he averaged 27.5 ppg, just .1 shy of his career high before then averaging his best assist and rebound numbers with the team.

(Suggested Reading: Top 10 players with most ejections in NBA history)

Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks

#2, Jason Kidd

At the time, Jason Kidd's move from Phoenix to New Jersey was quite the story. With the young point guard leading the league in assists for three straight years, the team knew they were in for something special.

In addition to leading the league in assists twice more while with them, Kidd also averaged a career-high 18.7 ppg with the franchise. In addition, he also averaged a career-high 8.2 rebounds per game with the team, cementing him as one of their best players of all time.

(Suggested Reading: Five remarkable things about LeBron James' I Promise school)

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks

#1, "Dr. J" Julius Erving

Back when "Dr. J," Julius Erving, was playing for them, the team was located in New York. There, Erving and the team captured two ABA championships, with "Dr. J" earning himself two Playoff MVP awards for his efforts. In addition, Erving also earned three ABA MVP awards while playing for the team.

While he parted ways with the team after the ABA/NBA merger, he atop the list of greatest Nets players.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)