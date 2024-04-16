5 best players for Team USA's open spot for 2024 Olympics

On Monday, Team USA finalized 11 of its 12 roster spots for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, its star-studded roster features Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis.

Wojnarowski added that USA Basketball is expected to maintain flexibility by temporarily leaving its final roster spot open. When it fills the spot, it will have no shortage of options, as 30 players remain from its initial 41-player pool.

However, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, only five players are still under consideration, with one viewed as the favorite.

On that note, here is a ranking of the five players being considered for USA Basketball's 12th roster spot.

5 likeliest choices for Team USA's final 2024 Olympic roster spot

#5. Mikal Bridges

Brooklyn Nets star wing Mikal Bridges

Brooklyn Nets star wing Mikal Bridges had a relatively disappointing showing in his first full season as a No. 1 option. However, Bridges has extensive experience serving as a high-level role player. So, he should be fine accepting a 3-and-D role with Team USA.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old remains the NBA's most durable player, having not missed a single game over his first six seasons. Thus, USA Basketball wouldn't have to worry about his availability.

Over 82 games this season, Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 43.6% shooting.

#4. Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero

Sophomore forward Paolo Banchero earned his first All-Star selection this season, guiding the Orlando Magic (47-35) to their first playoff berth since 2020.

The 21-year-old would provide Team USA with additional frontcourt size, scoring and athleticism. Meanwhile, he can serve as a small-ball center, if necessary.

Over 80 games, Banchero averaged 22.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.4 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.6 bpg and 1.5 3pg on 45.5% shooting.

#3. Paul George

LA Clippers star wing Paul George

LA Clippers star wing Paul George was among the big-name players who recently expressed a strong desire to play for Team USA this summer.

"I would love to if the opportunity presented itself and I was healthy and everything was aligned for me to be a part of that team. I would definitely love to," George said in February.

George would offer USA Basketball another elite two-way wing. He also has Olympic experience, winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

However, with so many talented wings, including one of his teammates, up for consideration, the nine-time All-Star could be left out.

Over 74 games, George averaged 22.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 0.5 bpg and 3.3 3pg on 47.1% shooting.

#2. Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson

Star point guard Jalen Brunson led the shorthanded New York Knicks (50-32) to the Eastern Conference's second seed behind a career season. He would bring USA Basketball extra toughness, scoring and playmaking at the guard position.

However, Team USA may prioritize adding more size and wing defense, given the other players under consideration for its final roster spot.

Over 77 games, Brunson averaged 28.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.7 apg, 0.9 spg and 2.7 3pg on 47.9% shooting.

#1. Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard is reportedly the favorite to make Team USA's 12th roster spot. However, injury concerns have likely kept him from being offered the position.

The two-time NBA champion missed the season's final eight games due to right knee inflammation. While the Clippers are reportedly "hopeful" he will return by the start of the playoffs, his status remains uncertain.

Given Leonard's extensive injury history, Team USA will probably monitor his playoff progress before offering him its final roster spot.

However, when healthy, Leonard is one of the NBA's premier two-way forwards. He can score at all three levels and lock down opposing teams' top perimeter players. So, if the six-time All-Star is good to go, he should be a relatively easy choice.

Over 68 games, Leonard averaged 23.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.6 spg, 0.9 bpg and 2.1 3pg on 52.5% shooting.

