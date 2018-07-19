5 best trash talkers in NBA History

Mohit Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 160 // 19 Jul 2018, 21:22 IST

The Laker Legend backed his trash-talk with his plays

NBA has seen a lot of characters who loved talking smack to intimidate opponents and to throw them off their game. When you think about players who excelled at the art of trash talking, five names come to mind immediately.

Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Kevin Garnett. They were supreme competitors and wanted to win and then rub it in their opponents faces.

These guys didn't just talk the talk , they walked the walk. They backed up their trash talk with their extraordinary skills as basketball players.

They showed no mercy to the rookies or veterans and roasted anyone and everyone who tried to get into a verbal war. It didn't just establish their strength as players , but also gave them mental edge.

These are the five greatest trash talkers of all time!

#5 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant is widely regarded as one of the fiercest competitors to have ever played the game. He talked trash to opponents, coaches, his own teammates and also silenced the spectators with his witty comebacks. He would do it while remaining so calm, it caused his opponents to fear Kobe. Here are some of the classic Black Mamba moments-

Victim- James Harden and Kevin Durant

In a February 2012 game against the Lakers, the young stars of OKC, Kevin Durant and James Harden tried to poke bear when they got into it with Kobe. Kobe put the future MVP's in their places by saying -

"Maybe one day they'll be able to sit at my lunch table"

Victim- Steph Curry

In Steph Currys rookie season when he played against the Lakers, Kobe was heading to the free-throw line very late in the game.

Steph Curry went to Kobe and said - " Hey man, you nervous about this free throws?" Kobe schooled the Rook without even saying a word just by giving him a killer look. Steph later went on record to say this -

" The look he gave me was so mean and cold. Just like -What are you talking about? Get out of my face, you dumb rookie!"

Kobe obviously made both free throws and iced the game.

Victim- Tony Parker

Bryant spoke Italian and Spanish during his NBA career. But he took his Mamba Mentality to another level and learned French so he could trash talk Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs.

"I used to love playing the San Antonio spurs and saying something in French, that I won't repeat here, to Tony Parker who's watching 'What? Who taught you that?"

