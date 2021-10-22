5 best value guards for daily DraftKings and FanDuel fantasy basketball for October 22nd | 2021-22 NBA season

There are ten NBA games for daily fantasy basketball players to keep up with on October 22nd, 2021. With each team having played at least one regular-season game, the overreactions are in full effect; some insights can be gathered, and rotations noted.

With a game in the books, I get the chance to review how my fantasy basketball recommendations from the night before fared for the first time this season. My five recommended value guards were Jalen Brunson, Eric Bledsoe, Kyle Lowry, George Hill and Reggie Jackson.

I'll accept my mistake with the Lowry selection, as I put too much reliance into Jrue Holiday's injury report. The Heat guard scored 19 fantasy points on a DraftKings salary of $8,100. My bad on that one.

My no.1 pick, Jalen Brunson, was right on the money, though. The Dallas guard was salaried at just $3,500, and tallied 26 fantasy basketball points on the night. As my no.2, Eric Bledsoe tallied 37 fantasy points, which was another home run pick at $6,000. Jackson and Hill also returned positive values with respect to their costs.

Hoping for another successful day of predictions, here are the five value guards I recommend fantasy basketball participants to target on October 22nd:

#5 Spencer Dinwiddie

Washington Wizards Media Day

Estimated Value: $5,600 - $6,200

Spencer Dinwiddie made his Washington Wizards debut on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. With a previous salary of $4,900, Dinwiddie surpassed that evaluation by contributing 25.5 DraftKings fantasy basketball points.

As the Wizards gear up for game two of the season against the Indiana Pacers, Bradley Beal's availability is in question due to a right hip contusion. After Beal, Dinwiddie seems neck and neck with Kyle Kuzma in the offensive pecking order.

Additional offensive responsibility may prove to be troublesome for Dinwiddie, but I still expect his point and assist totals to be substantial.

#4 Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

Estimated salary: $5,300 - $5,800

One of these days DraftKings and FanDuel will have to be more respectful with their placed salary on Tyrese Maxey. The second-year guard seems to have solidified his spot in the Philadelphia 76ers' starting lineup amid the Ben Simmons saga.

On his season debut, Maxey tallied 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists during 33 minutes on the floor. That converted to 36.75 DraftKings fantasy basketball points, which is a ridiculous return on his $4,000 salary.

Doc Rivers clearly trusts Maxey, and there is no sign of a Simmons return on the horizon. So I would recommend taking advantage of this low price point while you still can.

