5 biggest supermax deals in NBA history explored after Jaylen Brown signs $304,000,000 extension with Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown recently signed a five-year $304,000,000 supermax extension to continue playing long-term for the Boston Celtics. The contract is now the highest supermax extension in NBA history, eclipsing Nikola Jokic's deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Brown is fresh off his career year last season, averaging 26.6 points per game (49.1% shooting, including 33.5% from 3-point range) and 6.9 rebounds.

When it comes to supermax deals, these are the five biggest earners in NBA history.

5) Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves star center agreed to a four-year $224,000,000 deal with the team last year. Alongside Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns is envisioned as another franchise star leading the team forward.

During the 2022-23 season, the three-time All-Star's production dipped in his first season paired with Rudy Gobert at the front court. He averaged 20.8 ppg (49.5% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range) and 8.1 rpg.

4) Devin Booker

Devin Booker signed a four-year $224,000,000 supermax deal last July 9, 2022, to continue playing for the Phoenix Suns. Before Kevin Durant's acquisition and Bradley Beal's arrival, Booker was the franchise's cornerstone player.

Last season, the Suns' guard averaged 27.8 ppg (49.4% shooting, including 35.1% from 3-point range) and 5.5 assists.

3) Giannis Antetokounmpo

The 2021 NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo is on a five-year $228,200,420 supermax contract he signed on December 15, 2020.

In the 10 seasons that he has played so far for the Milwaukee Bucks, the superstar forward has a career average of 22.6 ppg (53.7% shooting, including 28.7% from 3-point range), 9.6 rpg, and 4.7 apg.

2) Bradley Beal

Before taking his talents to the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal signed a five-year $251,000,000 deal with the Washington Wizards.

According to Fan Nation's Steven Hall, the Phoenix Suns will be paying Beal $46,000,000 next season, $50,000,000 after that, $53,000,000 for the 2025-26 season, and $57,000,000 in his final year.

1) Nikola Jokic

Before Jaylen Brown's supermax extension, Nikola Jokic owned the biggest supermax deal. On June 30, 2022, Jokic signed a five-year $270,000,000 to continue playing for the team long-term.

During the Nuggets' championship season, Nikola Jokic was incredible as he averaged 24.5 ppg (63.2% shooting, including 38.3% from 3-point range), 11.8 rpg, and 9.8 apg.

Days before his supermax extension, Jaylen Brown gives back to the community by rebuilding a Dorchester basketball court

In partnership with the Boston Celtics Parks Department, Jaylen Brown has worked closely in refurbishing Fenelon Park in Dorchester.

In a WHDH article by Mari Salazar, Jaylen Brown talked about the importance of rebuilding Fenelon Park.

"The court is going to look amazing," Brown said. "It's going to look beautiful, it's going to be a space for a lot of our young people to play and participate, but this space represents what needs to be done more in Boston."

The park will comprise brand-new benches, basketball hoops, and a newly-designed painting by Kaiya Santos. Santos is a Northeastern University student that won the "Get in the Paint" contest.

