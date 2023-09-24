5 bold predictions for Stephen Curry ahead of 2023-24 NBA season

Stephen Curry is not getting any younger, and the Golden State Warriors star has a long to-do list ahead of the 2023-24 season. After being ousted by LeBron James and the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs last year, the Chef might be looking for a revenge season. He is already in the gym and was recently seen working out with his brother, Seth.

The drama between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson’s struggle and Steph's injuries added to the Warriors’ failure last season. With Chris Paul joining the team in the offseason, the chances of Curry taking more load is less and winning another championship is more.

Coming with a fresh body and mind, and with a veteran teammate, here are five bold predictions for the baby faced assassin entering the 2023-24 season.

5 bold predictions for Stephen Curry entering 2023-24 NBA season

#1 Push for a fifth NBA Championship

Curry and the Warriors have dominated the league for at least a decade. While many teams have risen to contender’s level, the Warriors still have all the right pieces to win a title next season. Steph has been spectacular in the past few seasons, leading his team to a fourth NBA championship in a span of eight years by winning the 2022 title.

The Dubs would heavily depend on their best player to lead them to another title, and that should certainly fuel a player like Curry.

#2 Wins League MVP

The last time Stephen Curry was the league MVP was in 2016, his second in a row. However, since then, despite his stellar performances, he hasn’t been able to win another one. Last season, he finished with 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists and shot 91.5% from the free-throw line. Winning the MVP would definitely add extra motivation for Curry next season.

#3 Wins third scoring title

Being the best offensive player on any team renders the possibility of winning the scoring title a thing in the vicinity. But for a player like Curry, it certainly is a lot nearer than others. He is the best 3-point shooter ever and one of the top scorers in the league.

After Jordan Poole's departure and Klay Thompson's inconsistencies, Steph knows that most of the offensive production has to come from him.

#4 Strikes better chemistry with Chris Paul

Chris Paul playing the Warriors is something many didn't predict. Paul and Curry are known to have many epic battles in the past.

However, the Warriors and Curry know the importance of having Paul on the team. Paul is an elite point guard and can easily change the outcome of a game. Having CP3 gel with the team would be on Curry’s list because the former is key to another championship.

#5 Remains healthy for the season

Curry is not only the most important player for coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors, but also the best offensive answer for any team in the league. He can score both with or without the ball and has the ability to puncture any defense.

Curry missed 26 regular-season games last season due to injuries. He will come into the new season fresh and without any injury setbacks. Staying healthy is definitely on his list, because without him, the Warriors are not going to win a title.