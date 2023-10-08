5 candidates LA Lakers could trade as insider predicts team to be active at deadline

The LA Lakers' 2023–24 NBA season is nearly upon us. With the team set to face the Golden State Warriors in their first preseason game this weekend, anticipation is building for the start of the regular season.

With LeBron James coming back for year 21 on the team's quest to win another title and the emergence of young standouts like Austin Reaves, this season is shaping up to be a big one.

After struggling early on last year, the LA Lakers were able to bounce back thanks to a series of trade deadline moves that bolstered the roster.

With the acquisitions of players like Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, and D'Angelo Russell, the team made it into the postseason with a strong finish to the year.

GM Rob Pelinka went to work this off-season, retaining a number of key free agents such as Russell, Reaves, and Vanderbilt. In addition, the team notably acquired Taurean Prince and Jaxon Hayes, giving fans hope that the team will be able to retake its place atop the Western Conference.

Despite the team rolling out a bolstered roster for the start of the season, Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes the team could make some big moves once the season starts in hopes of capturing a title once again.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five Lakers who could be traded this season.

Five potential LA Lakers who could be on the trade block

#5 - Rui Hachimura

The LA Lakers recently signed Rui Hachimura to a three-year, $51 million deal. With an average salary of $17 million, the team certainly isn't in any rush to trade the young two-way player.

After all, when the team started making moves before the trade deadline last season, Hachimura was the first player they acquired.

With a very favorable contract, if the team feels as though they can level up by parting ways with Hachimura for a player like Jerami Grant's caliber, expect them to pull the trigger.

If Hachimura winds up having a breakout year, of course, then expect the team to retain him given his contract.

#4 - Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish is currently in the first year of a two-year deal that includes a player option for the 2024–25 season. At an average salary of $2.3 million a year, Reddish, who averaged 12.8 points per game in the 2021 playoffs, provides a ton of value.

With that in mind, however, given the fact that Reddish is on such a cheap contract, other teams will likely want the Lakers to include him in trade talks. Given his production and low impact on team salary caps, Reddish could be a key piece to a bigger trade.

#3 - Max Christie

Although Max Christie is just 20 years old, the second-round pick is set to earn $1.3 million this season—the final year on his deal. While his contract certainly doesn't take up much of the team's bankroll, his production doesn't match up to that of Reddish, who is paid just $1 million more.

After playing 41 games for the Lakers last season, Christie will likely spend some time on the LA Lakers' G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers team.

Depending on his production, he could be a piece to watch for in potential trade discussions as the season progresses.

#2 - Christian Wood

The acquisition of Christian Wood was one of the most recent moves the team made heading into the preseason.

After parting ways with the Dallas Mavericks, there was skepticism regarding where Wood would land. Although he performed on the offensive end with the Mavericks, his play on defense was lacking.

With a two-year $5.7 million deal starting this season, the 28-year-old could outplay his contract value this season.

Last year, he averaged 16.6 ppg with the Mavericks, along with 7.3 rpg, making him a more-than-servicable backup. With a great value on his contract, he could be an easy piece for the team to include in a trade.

#1 - D'Angelo Russell

Late last season, Rob Pelinka stated that he wanted to keep the Lakers core together. Given that, the expectation was that the team would re-sign D'Angelo Russell without question.

While Russell wanted to return to the team, his contract demands fueled speculation back in May about uncertainty regarding his future with the team.

Although the two sides were able to reach an agreement, the emergence of Austin Reaves as a worthy starter could lead the team to part ways with Russell. While they certainly won't be jumping to trade him unnecessarily, if a key asset becomes available, the Lakers could make a strong offer with Russell.

As the 2023–24 NBA season approaches, it's clear that nothing is set in stone. With trades continuing to pop up week after week leading up to the season, it's safe to say that the time between now and the trade deadline will be thrilling.

Should the team jump out to a hot start, the team may look to push off any trade talks. On the flip side, if the team gets off to a slow start, they could look to shake things up much sooner than they did last season.