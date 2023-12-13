5 current players with most NBA All-Star appearances ft. LeBron James & more

The 2024 NBA All-Star game on Feb. 18 will be the 73rd edition. The event in Indianapolis will return to the classic East versus West format with the traditional scoring system.

While many players might make their first All-Star appearances, there are only four current players who have been an All-Star 10 or more times. These veterans have left their mark on the league with their extraterrestrial talent.

Three players on the list share 10 NBA championships among themselves while James Harden and Chris Paul are the only two players without a title under their belts. However, both Paul and Harden have had Hall of Fame careers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is the list of five current players with the most All-Star appearances.

5 current players with most NBA All-Star appearances

#5, Stephen Curry, nine appearances

Steph Curry will go down in NBA history as arguably the greatest shooter. The Golden State Warriors’ star, along with his Splash Brother Klay Thompson, has revolutionized the league and changed basketball forever. With his elite 3-point scoring, Curry has not only redefined how the offense should be played but also changed the defensive strategy of the teams over the years.

Curry, who has played 15 seasons and 903 regular-season games, was the MVP of the 2022 All-Star Game.

Curry has spent all his career playing for the Warriors, winning four championships, two MVPs and an NBA Finals MVP in 2022.

#4, James Harden, 10

James Harden is one of the greatest scorers in the league history. With a potent 3-point shot, the lethal crossover and the ability to draw a foul at will, Harden was unstoppable before leaving the Houston Rockets.

However, since leaving the Rockets, he has been the second or the third star on each team he has played for. Though the Beard is not the scorer he once was, he is still one of the league's best playmakers.

Harden has played 15 seasons with 1,018 games in his name.

Despite being a part of some of the best teams in his career, Harden has yet to win a championship and hoping to end the drought with the LA Clippers this season.

#3, Chris Paul, 12

The Point God, Chris Paul’s career is embellished with accolades that are off the charts. Yes, Paul has yet to win a championship, but his individual greatness is beyond any hint of doubt. He is still one of the league's best guards, and in his prime, CP3 was unmatched in making elite plays.

Playing for the Warriors, Paul, in his 19th season with 1,234 games, was the MVP of the 2013 All-Star Game.

#2, Kevin Durant, 13

Kevin Durant is considered one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. With a height of 7 feet and the shooting ability of a guard, Durant is considered the first of his kind. Over the years, Durant has been considered the best player in the world, exchanging the position with LeBron James.

Durant is playing the 16th season with the Phoenix Suns and has played 1,005 games. He has been the MVP of the All-Star Game MVP twice (in 2012 and 2019).

KD is a two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, one-time MVP and four-time scoring champion.

#1, LeBron James, 19

Perhaps this would have been the easiest NBA trivia for the newest fan. LeBron James, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, holds the record for most All-Star appearances by any player in NBA history. James has dominated the league for over two decades and still not showing any signs of slowing down, even when he is set to turn 39 in a few weeks.

The LA Lakers star is in his 21st season and has played 1,445 games. He has been the All-Star game MVP three times (in 2006, 2008 and 2018).

James holds the NBA's all-time scoring record. He has won four championships, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs and a scoring title in his illustrious career. Recently, he became the first player to win In-Season Tournament MVP.