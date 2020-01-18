5 Current rookies who could become MVPs in the future | NBA 2019-20

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Ja Morant has already made a huge impact with the Memphis Grizzlies

The 2019 NBA Draft class wasn't considered among the best classes of the decade, although a number of young stars have made an impression during their first few months in the league. Additionally, previously undrafted stars such as Kendrick Nunn have appeared from seemingly nowhere to establish themselves as starters on contending teams.

While it is always difficult to predict how much a player will develop following on from their rookie year, Giannis Antetokounmpo serves as a perfect example of how a young player can quickly develop into one of the best players in the NBA. So, here we will look to the future and examine the five NBA rookies that may one day be in contention to be named the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

#5 Rui Hachimura - Washington Wizards

Rui Hachimura has been a standout performer for the Washington Wizards

At the point of writing, Rui Hachimura remains a raw 21-year-old - who still has plenty of room for development. His rookie season has been hit by injuries as he has made just 24 appearances for the Washington Wizards, and the Japanese star has at times lacked consistency.

Nevertheless, Hachimura has shown flashes of excellence - and he was particularly good throughout a six-game stretch throughout the first two weeks of December as he averaged more than 20 points per game - while dropping a career-high 30 points on the LA Clippers.

His rebounding has also been surprisingly good (5.8 per contest) and his defensive work and playmaking skills will continue to improve as he is afforded big minutes on a struggling Wizards team. At 9th overall, Washington undoubtedly picked up one of the steals of the draft, and Hachimura's development is something to keep an eye on over the next 18 months.

1 / 3 NEXT