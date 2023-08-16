5 dark horses expected to go deep in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is upon us. With a week left before the start of the tournament, Filipino, Japanese, and Indonesian basketball fans are excited to see their heroes in action live.

USA and Canada, mostly consisting of NBA players, are expected to slug it out for the coveted Naismith Trophy given to the champions. Also to look out for are Australia, led by hoop sensation Josh Giddey, Spain, led by the Hernangomez Brothers and surprise package Santi Aldama, and Slovenia, led by Luka Doncic.

However, these five dark horses could threaten in the 2023 World Cup:

#1, Serbia

NBA fans were saddened when Serbia announced that Nikola Jokic, fresh from leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA title, was not in the preliminary pool for the World Cup.

But Serbia remains a strong team with the returning Bogdan Bogdanovic, a three-point specialist, and Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat.

Serbia is expected to top Group B, which also consists of South Sudan, China, and Puerto Rico. Their games will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the site of the Philippines' previous World Cup hosting in 1978.

#2, Germany

Germany was among the first teams to announce their final 12-man lineup for the World Cup.

Captaining the team is NBA veteran Dennis Schroder, while Daniel Theis and Mo and Franz Wagner, all having NBA experiences too, are in the final German squad as well.

Germany is part of a tough Group E with Australia, Finland, and Japan.

As it stands, all the games in Group E will be played at the Okinawa Arena in Japan. However, as revealed by the Philippines' national basketball federation in a pre-World Cup press conference on Tuesday, the Philippines could absorb Japan's co-hosting if a storm hits Okinawa in the coming days.

#3, Lithuania

Like Germany, Lithuania has already announced its final lineup for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Headlining the team are NBA veteran Jonas Valanciunas and former NBA player Donatas Motiejunas.

Even without NBA all-star Domantas Sabonis, Lithuania is considered by some analysts and oddsmakers as among the teams that could steal the show from the heavy favorites.

#4, Italy

Italy has also released its final lineup for the tournament. Many fans were surprised that Nico Mannion (arguably the best player in the Italian team's preliminary pool) was left out, although Mannion announced that he would take some time off.

Italy remains a tough nut to crack with former NBA player Luigi Datome and Simone Fontecchio (a teammate of Philippines' ace Jordan Clarkson with the Utah Jazz).

Italy and the Philippines are in Group A together with Dominican Republic and Angola. Their first assignments will be played at the largest indoor arena in the world, the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, on Aug. 25.

The rest of Group A action will also be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

#5, France

France is actually in an interesting scenario moving forward. They will be hosting next year's Summer Olympics in Paris, so they will have a spot in the men's basketball competition anyway.

Victor Wembanyama is skipping the World Cup, but France still looks very strong. They are headlined by Rudy Gobert, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and one of the Minnesota Timberwolves best players.

France finished third in 2019 and will doubtless be striving to win it all this year.

