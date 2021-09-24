5 early candidates who can win the Sixth Man Of The Year award in the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA's Sixth Man of the Year title is awarded to the best performer coming off the bench as a substitute for his team in the league. Last season saw Jordan Clarkson win the award, having put up a career-high performance of 18.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

There have been some predictions as to who will likely win the title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Below are five early candidates who can win the Sixth Man Of The Year award in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz shoots over DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the LA Clippers in Game Two of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Vivint Smart Home Arena on June 10, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jordan Clarkson is the favorite to win the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. He won the award last season for coming off the bench 67 times in 68 appearances. Going into the record books as the first Utah Jazz player to win the award.

The Utah Jazz shooting guard is the only player to score 40 points coming off the bench in a game last season. He attained the 40 points mark twice last season, against the Philadelphia 76ers he scored 40 points on February 15, and 41 points on May 10 against the Golden State Warriors. He will most likely match his record in the coming season and probably surpass it as he flourishes in his reserve role.

#2 Kevin Huerter (Atlanta Hawks)

Kevin Huerter #3 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots against Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

There are a number of players from the Atlanta Hawks who could stand a chance at the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. Two-time winner Lou Williams, Delon Wright and Danilo Gallinari all have the talent needed to win the title coming off the bench.

NBA Fantasy @NBAFantasy Kevin Huerter put in a BIG-TIME Game 7 shift for the Hawks, scoring a playoff career-high 27 PTS (41.9 FPTS). Kevin Huerter put in a BIG-TIME Game 7 shift for the Hawks, scoring a playoff career-high 27 PTS (41.9 FPTS). https://t.co/WOv30DdTr4

But no one has the potential to win the title more than Kevin Huerter does for the Hawks. He had an average of 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season, with a field goal of 43.2%. Due to his diverse skillset, Huerter has the most consistent impact on games coming from the bench.

The 2018-19 All-Rookie player has the ability to shoot 3-pointers with a career average of 37.6% from beyond the arc, finding the net twice in every 5.4 attempts made.

