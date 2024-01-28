5 most entertaining NBA games of 2023-24 season ft Lakers-Warriors

The 2023-24 NBA season is almost at the halfway point and has had its share of entertaining, if not instant classic, games. Impressive individual performances, exciting finishes or end-to-end competitive contests, the season has had it all so far.

One of those instances came on Saturday in San Franciso, where the LA Lakers got the better of their rivals Golden State Warriors, 145-144, in double overtime. The game can aptly be described as a war of attrition that saw both sets of superstars come out and ball.

On that note, here are five of the most entertaining games so far in the 2023-24 season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five most entertaining NBA games played so far in the 2023-24 season

#5 Warriors vs Thunder (Nov. 3, 2023)

The Warriors took on the OKC Thunder in a key West Group C game in the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament on Nov. 3, 2023, It went down-the-wire as the teams engaged in an explosive offensive game of one-upmanship.

There were fireworks at the onset, which extended all the way to the last few seconds of regulation. Steph Curry came to the rescue of the Warriors by scoring the game-winning layup for a 141-139 victory.

However, before the win was awarded to Golden State, a review of a play for possible basket interference by Draymond Green was made. While the forward was ruled to have touched the rim, it was also found out that OKC’s Josh Giddey touched the net first, leaving the basket as counted and the Warriors winning.

#4 Lakers vs Clippers (Nov. 1, 2023)

The first Battle of Los Angeles this season did not disappoint. The Lakers and the Clippers played out an engaging 130-125 overtime NBA clash, with the purple and gold emerging on top on Nov. 1, 2023.

While James Harden was part of the Clippers at that time, he did not play. Nevertheless, the Clippers clawed back late in the fourth to force overtime. In OT, the two teams went back-and-forth before LA pulled clear.

LeBron James had 35 points and 11 rebounds, with Austin Reaves also playing a role in the win by scoring key baskets. Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, scored a game-high 38 points for the Clippers, while Paul George added 35.

#3 Nuggets vs Warriors (Jan. 4, 2024)

The Denver Nuggets and Warriors had a cardiac game to start the new year on Jan. 4, with Nikola Jokic scoring the game-winning triple to frustrate Golden State at home.

With 3.6 second left and the scores tied at 127-127, ‘The Joker’ received an inbounds pass from Aaron Gordon. He raced to their side of the court and heaved a rainbow shot just past half-court, draining it for a 130-127 win.

It completed a thrilling comeback win for the defending NBA champions, who recovered from 18 points down with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

#2 Bucks vs Spurs (Jan. 4, 2024)

Generational players Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs collided for the first time on Jan. 4 and had an unbelievable duel.

The two battled all night on both ends of the court for their teams, providing highlight-reel plays along the way.

Expand Tweet

The "Greek Freak," though, emerged on top in round 1 of his NBA battle with ‘Wemby,’ finishing with 44 points and 14 rebounds in a 125-121 victory. Rookie Wembanyama had 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

#1 Lakers vs Warriors (Jan. 27, 2024)

The NBA rival week game between the Lakers and Warriors on Saturday turned out to be a classic, with both NBA teams fighting tooth and nail in double overtime before the Lakers won 145-141.

LeBron James was stellar in the win, chalking up a triple-double of 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the oldest player at 39 to bag a 30-point triple-double.

His Warriors counterpart, Steph Curry, finished with 46 points. The point guard's 65th 40-point game is only behind Oscar Robertson’s 70.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!