5 former North Carolina players currently playing in the NBA, featuring Cameron Johnson

North Carolina has been one of the top universities in the NCAA, with regular presence in the Final Four and several of its players moving to the NBA. The Tar Heels have won six NCAA titles, which is the third-most behind UCLA and Kentucky, who have 11 and eight, respectively.

Aside from claiming championships, UNC has also seen some of its players join the NBA and become stars during their careers.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five former North Carolina players that are currently playing in the NBA.

#5 - Coby White (Chicago Bulls)

Coby White has spent the past four years with the Chicago Bulls and is now entering his fifth year with the franchise. With Lonzo Ball out long-term and the Bulls struggling in the point guard position, he has seen a lot of playing time.

Last year, he averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 74 games, with Chicago missing the playoffs. This season, we should expect him to play even more minutes.

#4 - Reggie Bullock (Dallas Mavericks)

Reggie Bullock moved to the NBA in 2012 and has been part of the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 78 games with the Mavs, shooting at 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Bullock is expected to have a key role for the team next season, as Dallas will look to bounce back after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign. He has also spent time with the LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and LA Lakers in his career.

#3 - Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic)

Cole Anthony joined the Orlado Magic in 2020 and has been a key part of the franchise's young core over this three-year period. Last year, he averaged 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists, but Orlando missed the postseason again.

However, with Paolo Banchero leading the way, the team has a bright future in front of them and we can expect Cole Anthony to cement himself as the franchise's co-leader moving forward.

#2 - Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

An NBA veteran who is entering his 12th season in the league, Harrison Barnes is among the stars of the Sacramento Kings. He was part of a Sacramento team that put an end to the franchise's playoff drought, which lasted 16 years, the longest in sports history.

Barnes, who has also played for the Mavs and Golden State Warriors before signing with the Kings, averaged 15.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 82 games, shooting at 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

#1 - Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

Cameron Johnson may be the best former UNC player that is currently playing in the NBA. He elevated his game during his time with the Phoenix Suns and has become the Brooklyn Nets' leader since joining the franchise in February, along with Malik Bridges.

Johnson, who is making his debut with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup this summer, averaged 15.5 points and 4.4 boards in 42 games last season, on 40.4 percent from three.

